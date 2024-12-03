Motion to Acquire Pennsylvania Conveyor Company

Motion on Tuesday announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire western Pennsylvania conveyor company International Conveyor and Rubber.

ICR, located in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, provides sales, installation, maintenance and repair of conveyor belts and related products to industrial and commercial customers throughout the eastern U.S. The company serves a wide range of manufacturing sectors, including steel, construction materials, wood and paper, and oil and gas.

ICR and its workforce of 150 will join the Motion Conveyance Solutions division, officials said.

“ICR is highly complementary to Motion, adding seven strategic locations that expand our reach,” Motion President James Howe said in the announcement. “ICR introduces new customers and end markets, allowing us to broaden our offerings. We are thrilled to welcome the highly talented ICR employees to the Motion team.”

Kory Krinock, an ICR owner-operator, called the deal “a perfect match.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional terms were not disclosed.