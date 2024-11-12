White Cap Acquires Nebraska Tool, Fastener Supplier

ATLANTA — White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired TOOFast Supply, a supplier of professional grade tools and fasteners with four locations in Nebraska, serving commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential end markets.

TOOFast Supply is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"The TOOFast Supply team has built strong customer relationships through their commitment to not only supplying quality products, but also providing dependable service and industry expertise. I'm excited to welcome them to the White Cap family and see what we will accomplish together," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

"White Cap is a strong strategic and cultural fit for us, with a team that has a deep dedication to customer service excellence," said Roger Kontor, owner of TOOFast Supply. "By bringing our two teams together, we'll establish increased capacity and create exciting growth opportunities for our team members, while providing value for our customers."