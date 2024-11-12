White Cap Acquires Nebraska Tool, Fastener Supplier

TOOFast Supply operates four locations in the Cornhusker State.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Nov 12, 2024
White Cap location, San Diego.
White Cap location, San Diego.
White Cap

ATLANTA — White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired TOOFast Supply, a supplier of professional grade tools and fasteners with four locations in Nebraska, serving commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential end markets.  

TOOFast Supply is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"The TOOFast Supply team has built strong customer relationships through their commitment to not only supplying quality products, but also providing dependable service and industry expertise. I'm excited to welcome them to the White Cap family and see what we will accomplish together," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

"White Cap is a strong strategic and cultural fit for us, with a team that has a deep dedication to customer service excellence," said Roger Kontor, owner of TOOFast Supply. "By bringing our two teams together, we'll establish increased capacity and create exciting growth opportunities for our team members, while providing value for our customers."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap location, San Diego.
White Cap Acquires Nebraska Tool, Fastener Supplier
November 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 08 At 9 23 41 Am
DXP Acquires Nebraska, California Manufacturers Reps
November 8, 2024
Peoria Pump branch, Peoria, Ill.
DSG Acquires Peoria Pump, Expanding into Illinois
November 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 1 06 02 Pm
Core & Main Acquires New Jersey Fire Protection Distributor
November 7, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 11 08 At 9 23 41 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Nebraska, California Manufacturers Reps
Peoria Pump branch, Peoria, Ill.
Mergers & Acquisitions
DSG Acquires Peoria Pump, Expanding into Illinois
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 1 06 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Acquires New Jersey Fire Protection Distributor
I Stock 1216708903
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB to Acquire Provider of Vertical Pump Motors
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 11 08 At 9 23 41 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Nebraska, California Manufacturers Reps
BGA and MaxVac provide "value-added products and services to the water and vacuum pump markets."
November 8, 2024
Peoria Pump branch, Peoria, Ill.
Mergers & Acquisitions
DSG Acquires Peoria Pump, Expanding into Illinois
The company's footprint now spans across nine states.
November 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 1 06 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Acquires New Jersey Fire Protection Distributor
The company originally announced the deal for ARGCO Northeast last month.
November 7, 2024
I Stock 1216708903
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB to Acquire Provider of Vertical Pump Motors
Aurora Motors has a California distribution hub and engineering and operations in Shanghai.
November 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 11 50 08 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mill Steel Co. Acquires Maryland Metals Processing
The Baltimore company is a leading stainless and aluminum toll processor.
November 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 11 35 55 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Machine Vision Company
Stemmer Imaging is a leading provider of machine and artificial vision solutions.
November 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 05 9 10 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Parker Hannifin Sells Composites Business
The division includes six locations in North America.
November 5, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires California Janitorial Supply Corp.
The addition of CalJan will bolster the company's Bay Area presence.
November 5, 2024
Total Tool location, Kansas City, Kan.
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Total Tool Supply
The deal marks NEFCO’s largest acquisition to date.
November 4, 2024
I Stock 1261135997
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
White Cap said the deal would bolster its product and fabrication capabilities across the East Coast.
November 1, 2024
I Stock 1680391090
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco to Acquire Data Center Services Firm in $185M Deal
Ascent provides specialized data center facility and property management services.
November 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 31 At 3 02 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Eastcom Associates
The New Jersey company provides underground utility protection equipment.
October 31, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Canadian Hydraulics Supplier
Motion officials said the addition would bolster its offering in Canada.
October 29, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 28 At 8 59 01 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Genesys Industries Acquires Aerospace Fastener Manufacturer
F3's products are currently embedded in countless programs in the commercial aerospace sector.
October 28, 2024
Trelleborg Hq1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trelleborg Acquires CRC Distribution
The company said the deal will bolster its position in the U.S. seals market.
October 25, 2024