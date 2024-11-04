NEFCO Acquires Total Tool Supply

NEFCO Construction supply distributor NEFCO on Monday announced what company officials say is its largest acquisition to date.

The company has purchased Total Tool Supply, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based tool provider with two distribution centers and 14 branches spanning from the Ohio Valley and Midwest to the Rockies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NEFCO officials said that in addition to expanding its footprint to nearly 60 locations across 28 states, Total Tool would bolster its service to mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractors.

"We’re looking forward to bringing our SHARP expertise, extensive product offerings, and value-added prefabrication and engineering services to Total Tool’s customers," NEFCO President and CEO Matthew Gelles said in a statement.

"By uniting with NEFCO, we’re creating opportunities for overall growth and advancement for our employees and expanding our footprint, products, and services to better serve our customers," added Total Tool President Andy Jordan.

The deal is NEFCO's fourth acquisition so far in 2024 and its 10th since 2022.