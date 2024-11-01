White Cap Acquires Valley Supply

White Cap said the deal would bolster its product and fabrication capabilities across the East Coast.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Nov 1, 2024
I Stock 1261135997
iStock.com/elchinjavadov

ATLANTA — White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Valley Supply Inc., a distributor of concrete accessories, fabricated rebar, chemicals and safety products based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

Valley Supply Inc. is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"We are excited to welcome Valley Supply to the White Cap team," said White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger. "This acquisition is another step in our growth strategy, enhancing our product offerings and fabrication capabilities across the East Coast, positioning ourselves to deliver even greater value to our customers."

"We have a dynamic, experienced team that has built decades' worth of customer relationships that will benefit greatly from the many products and services offered by White Cap," said Harvey Sipe Jr., president and co-owner of Valley Supply. "Our dedication to serving customers with excellence aligns well with White Cap's mission, and I am certain that we will make a strong team together."



