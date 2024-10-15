White Cap Acquires ERSCO Construction Supply

ERSCO provides concrete accessory products and paving supplies.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Oct 15, 2024
I Stock 908111082
iStock.com/Kwangmoozaa

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products, has acquired ERSCO Construction Supply, a distributor of concrete accessory products and paving supplies serving non-residential, infrastructure and residential end markets in Michigan.

ERSCO Construction Supply is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"ERSCO's team has immense industry expertise and broad product offerings that complement our existing portfolio exceptionally well," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "Their footprint and customer relationships will allow us to further accelerate our growth in the Michigan market."

"We take pride in consistently providing reliable products and support to help our customers' projects succeed," said Josh Pasikowski, president of ERSCO Construction Supply. "I am excited for ERSCO to start a new chapter with White Cap, who not only shares this mindset but also provides an array of new and exciting resources and future growth opportunities for our people."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 640233746
True Value Files for Bankruptcy, Announces Sale to Do it Best Hardware
October 15, 2024
I Stock 908111082
White Cap Acquires Michigan Construction Distributor
October 15, 2024
I Stock 1078317376
Meritus Gas Partners Adds East Bay Welding Supply
October 11, 2024
Core & Main branch, Farmingdale, N.J.
Core & Main to Acquire New Jersey Distributors
October 11, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 640233746
Mergers & Acquisitions
True Value Files for Bankruptcy, Announces Sale to Do it Best Hardware
I Stock 1078317376
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds East Bay Welding Supply
Core & Main branch, Farmingdale, N.J.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire New Jersey Distributors
Federal Signal’s FS Solutions service center, Williston, N.D., July 2014.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal Signal Acquires Standard Equipment
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 640233746
Mergers & Acquisitions
True Value Files for Bankruptcy, Announces Sale to Do it Best Hardware
True Value stores — with one exception — are independently owned and not part of Chapter 11 proceedings.
October 15, 2024
I Stock 1078317376
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds East Bay Welding Supply
The company serves the Bay Area from two locations.
October 11, 2024
Core & Main branch, Farmingdale, N.J.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire New Jersey Distributors
The deals will add New York-area providers of utility and fire protection products.
October 11, 2024
Federal Signal’s FS Solutions service center, Williston, N.D., July 2014.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal Signal Acquires Standard Equipment
The Illinois company is a leading distributor of specialty maintenance and infrastructure equipment.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1064995096
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Acquires Texas Tool Traders
The company provides fasteners, tools and supplies to contractors and builders across Texas.
October 8, 2024
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kundinger Acquires Control Concepts Technology
The deal includes a Parker Store in central Wisconsin.
October 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 3 15 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Turner Supply Acquires Alabama Industrial Distributors
Turner officials said the deal strengthens its presence in eastern Alabama.
October 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 2 16 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
A&M Industrial Acquires the Mosher Company
The Massachusetts company is a manufacturer and distributor of finishing compounds.
October 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 10 31 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group to Acquire Test & Measurement Supplier
ConRes Test Equipment will join the TestEquity operating company.
October 4, 2024
20240930122959
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Adds Leonhardt Pipe & Supply
Leonhardt has operations in Georgia and the Carolinas.
October 4, 2024
Epic Supply in Haltom City, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Epic Supply
Epic is a leading distributor of commercial plumbing supplies.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 49 09 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Alliance Hose & Rubber
The deal bolsters TIPCO's presence in the Illinois market.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 11 54 07 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Announces Three Bolt-on Acquisitions
The company has added APSCO, Blutek and UT Pumps.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 9 27 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Motion & Flow Control Products 'ParkerStores'
The locations are regional sources for hose, fittings, hydraulics and filtration products.
October 2, 2024
Waring Bobtail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Waring Oil Acquires Lavigne Oil Company
The deal broadens Waring’s footprint to Louisiana.
September 30, 2024