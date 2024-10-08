Federal Signal Acquires Standard Equipment

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Federal Signal Corporation, a leader in environmental and safety solutions, announced Monday that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets and operations of Standard Equipment Company, a leading distributor of specialty maintenance and infrastructure equipment for municipal and industrial markets.

Since 1969, Standard Equipment, with its principal location in Elmhurst, Illinois, has been an important partner for several of Federal Signal's product lines, including Vactor, Elgin and TRUVAC, currently distributing these products in parts of Illinois and Indiana. Standard's comprehensive suite of product and service offerings also includes rental equipment, used equipment, parts, and repair and maintenance for key product lines.

"The acquisition of Standard further builds upon our aftermarket growth strategy that was originally put into action in 2016 and adds an experienced team with deep regional knowledge and great familiarity with Federal Signal products", said Jennifer L. Sherman, president and chief executive officer.

"Standard expands our existing aftermarket platform by adding further scale and capabilities to our parts, services, rental, and used equipment operations. The acquisition also further increases our ability to target new customer cohorts, while expanding our footprint in an attractive geographic market that can be leveraged by additional Federal Signal product lines long term. We are excited to welcome Standard and its employees to the Federal Signal family."

The transaction includes an initial purchase price of $38.8 million, subject to certain closing adjustments, as well as a contingent earn-out payment of up to $4.8 million that is based on the achievement of certain financial targets over a specified performance period.

The transaction closed on Oct. 4. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings and cash flow in 2025.