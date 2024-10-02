Winsupply Acquires Epic Supply

Epic is a leading distributor of commercial plumbing supplies.

Winsupply Inc.
Oct 2, 2024
Epic Supply in Haltom City, Texas.
Winsupply Inc.

DAYTON, Ohio — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has acquired Epic Supply, LLC.

Epic Supply is a leading distributor of commercial plumbing supplies. Founded in 2007 by Jay and Shelly Hall, and Ross and Vicki Ryon, it has grown to become one of the most successful distribution businesses in its Texas region. The company has now become a part of the Winsupply Family of Companies. 

Winsupply is thrilled to announce that Jay, Shelly, Ross, and Vicki will continue working with the company in various capacities. 

“As co-owner of Epic Supply I can say I’m as excited to move forward with Winsupply as I was when my family and the Ryon family opened Epic Supply,” Jay said. “Winsupply has a model that simply makes me smile for my employees to grow in their career!”

Jay and Ross will remain as presidents of Epic Supply in Haltom City and Dallas, respectively, while Shelly and Vicki will continue in financial roles. We believe Epic Supply is in good hands and will continue to grow in Dallas-Ft. Worth markets. 

"Since Epic’s inception, the Ryon and Hall family have been dedicated to the success and personal growth of both our employees and customers," Ross said. “The merger with Winsupply will enhance this commitment by providing combined resources that foster continued development. We are enthusiastic about the future and the opportunities this partnership with Winsupply will bring." 

“Winsupply continues the acquisition trajectory to further our purpose of building entrepreneurs,” said Greg Holbrock, Vice President of M&A Due Diligence and Financial Integration for Winsupply.

“This acquisition is an obvious and strategic choice for Winsupply,” said Steve Coen, Director of Business Development of Winsupply. “Epic Supply is led by great people who share our values and vision. Epic Supply was built on honesty and integrity. Their strong leadership team, deep customer relationships, and solid vendor alignment make them an excellent fit for the Winsupply family of companies.”

