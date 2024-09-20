Triple-S Steel Acquires Borrmann Metals

Metal fabricator and supplier Triple-S Steel on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Southern California steel product distributor Borrmann Metals.

Borrmann, a subsidiary of Contractors Steel Company originally founded in 1919, distributes tube, pipe, merchant bar, non-ferrous products and other steel components. The transaction includes Borrmann Metal Center locations in Burbank and Riverside, California, as well as the Contractors Steel location in Surprise, Arizona.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Triple-S CEO Gary Stein said that Borrmann's locations and product mix will complement the company's existing Maas-Hansen and Intsel Steel West locations.

"We are eager to help Borrmann's colleagues rebuild the company back inside the structure of a family business," Stein said. "We will put the needed investment in equipment, inventory and technology into the operations to take advantage of these opportunities we see in the West."