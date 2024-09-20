Triple-S Steel Acquires Borrmann Metals

The deal includes locations in Southern California and additional operations in Arizona.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 20, 2024
I Stock 464219597
iStock.com/KreangchaiRungfamai

Metal fabricator and supplier Triple-S Steel on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Southern California steel product distributor Borrmann Metals.

Borrmann, a subsidiary of Contractors Steel Company originally founded in 1919, distributes tube, pipe, merchant bar, non-ferrous products and other steel components. The transaction includes Borrmann Metal Center locations in Burbank and Riverside, California, as well as the Contractors Steel location in Surprise, Arizona. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Triple-S CEO Gary Stein said that Borrmann's locations and product mix will complement the company's existing Maas-Hansen and Intsel Steel West locations.

"We are eager to help Borrmann's colleagues rebuild the company back inside the structure of a family business," Stein said. "We will put the needed investment in equipment, inventory and technology into the operations to take advantage of these opportunities we see in the West."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 09 20 At 3 26 31 Pm
VP Supply Acquires Exterior Wholesale Supply
September 20, 2024
I Stock 802436842
Power Grid Components Acquires Allied Bolt
September 20, 2024
I Stock 464219597
Triple-S Acquires Borrmann Metals
September 20, 2024
Indianapolis skyline.
White Cap Acquires Jobsite Supply
September 18, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 09 20 At 3 26 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
VP Supply Acquires Exterior Wholesale Supply
I Stock 802436842
Mergers & Acquisitions
Power Grid Components Acquires Allied Bolt
Indianapolis skyline.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Jobsite Supply
Core & Main branch, Belton, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Finalizes Green Equipment Co. Deal
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 09 20 At 3 26 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
VP Supply Acquires Exterior Wholesale Supply
EWS is a leading value-add distributor of building products and installation services.
September 20, 2024
I Stock 802436842
Mergers & Acquisitions
Power Grid Components Acquires Allied Bolt
Allied is a leading supplier to the electrical utility and telecom industries.
September 20, 2024
Indianapolis skyline.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Jobsite Supply
The Indianapolis company is a supplier of concrete accessories and forming and shoring solutions.
September 18, 2024
Core & Main branch, Belton, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Finalizes Green Equipment Co. Deal
The company serves contractors, utilities and municipalities across eight states.
September 18, 2024
I Stock 1139071242
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hoses2U
The company delivers fast, customized hose replacements directly to job sites.
September 18, 2024
Rexel office, Houston, Feb. 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Rejects $9B Buyout Offer from Distribution Startup
The electrical distributor confirmed an “unsolicited” overture from QXO.
September 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 16 At 4 16 32 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Royal Products Receives Private Equity 'Growth Investment'
The Long Island company will continue to be led by its current management team.
September 16, 2024
I Stock 487920904
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ficodis Group Acquires Berliss Bearing
The New Jersey company manufactures and distributes bearings and mechanical seals.
September 16, 2024
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House, Sept. 12, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Biden Administration in No Rush to Stop U.S. Steel Takeover
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has yet to file its required report.
September 16, 2024
I Stock 1526415273
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chicago Metal Supply Acquired by Construction Supply Giant
The company specializes in custom architectural sheet metal fabrication.
September 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 10 At 2 14 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Gryphon Investors Closes Continuation Vehicle for Vessco Water
Officials said the Minnesota company has "substantial runway" to continue scaling rapidly.
September 10, 2024
1920 Nixacqcard2024
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Acquires Nix Door and Hardware
Nix will join US LBM’s Texas Building Supply.
September 10, 2024
Core & Main location, Athens, Ga.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main Completes Acquisition of GroGreen Solutions Georgia
The company also operates locations in two other states.
September 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 09 At 1 53 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Field Fastener Acquires Cascade Nut and Bolt
Field officials said the deal bolsters both its capabilities and its geographic footprint.
September 9, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Subsidiary Acquires Power Supply Company
The Chattanooga company is an electric utility distributor.
September 5, 2024