Field Fastener Acquires Cascade Nut and Bolt

Field officials said the deal bolsters both its capabilities and its geographic footprint.

Field Fastener
Sep 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 09 At 1 53 23 Pm
Field Fastener

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Field, a leading provider of fastening solutions, announced the acquisition of Cascade Nut and Bolt, a fastener distributor located in Salem, Oregon.

This strategic acquisition will enhance Field's ability to serve a broader range of industries and expand its geographical footprint to serve current and prospective customers.

Field has grown, on average, 18% per year since 1990; it attributes that growth to its unique culture and helping customers save money through world-class VMI programs and engineering support. The culture is people-focused and places a high value on team members, customers and suppliers.

Cascade specializes in supporting the structural market and industrial OEMs in the Pacific Northwest. Both companies become stronger by joining forces and better equipped to continue to support customers and drive growth.

“We are excited to welcome the Cascade team to the Field family. We’ve been very impressed by the quality of the team at Cascade and the alignment around culture. We are focused on taking care of our customers and team members,” said Adam Derry, president of Field.

“It was clear very early on in the acquisition process that our two companies had virtually all the same values. As a result, I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to expand Cascade’s structural steel expertise utilizing the extensive distribution footprint of Field and professional sales experts across the country," said Tom Boline, president of Cascade Nut and Bolt.

Boline will stay on and serve as Cascade's sales leader to grow structurally throughout Field’s footprint and the Northwest industrial market.

