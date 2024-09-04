TIPCO Technologies Adds Charter Industrial Supply

The deal bolsters TIPCO's presence in the California market.

TIPCO Technologies
Sep 4, 2024
Tipco Hose Center Exterior 656a3a5aecbfc
TIPCO Technologies

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — TIPCO Technologies and Charter Industrial Supply announced their new partnership Tuesday. Charter Industrial Supply will continue to operate under the leadership of Dan and Dave Scordato, sharing a unified vision of growth through people, partnerships and innovation. 

Since its founding in 2000, Charter Industrial Supply has established a solid reputation for reliable performance, quality service, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction. With an impressive inventory of over 30,000 products and an innovative custom inventory system that ensures in-stock availability, Charter has become the go-to supplier for OEM and MRO customers throughout the U.S. Their dedication to excellence extends beyond just supplying parts; they take pride in fostering strong, long-term customer relationships built on trust and integrity. 

"We are thrilled to join the TIPCO family, a partnership that aligns perfectly with our core values of reliability, service quality, and commitment to customer satisfaction," said Dan Scordato. "TIPCO's innovative approaches, expansive industry expertise, and dedication to excellence attracted us to this opportunity. Together, we are excited to enhance our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers." 

"TIPCO Technologies is thrilled to welcome Charter Industrial Supply to our team of people and partnerships. Dan, Dave and the rest of the Scordato family hold a unique position in America's infrastructure industry, and we look forward to fueling their entrepreneurial spirit," said Rob Lyons, CEO of commercial business.

The partnership between TIPCO Technologies and Charter will expand TIPCO's footprint to 34 locations across 16 states. The strategic initiative significantly enhances TIPCO's presence in the dynamic California market, further cementing its leadership in the region.

