BSC Industries Acquires Warren Pike

BSC's fellow Massachusetts company distributes power transmission, motion control and fluid power products.

BSC Industries
Aug 20, 2024
BSC Industries headquarters, Canton, Mass.
BSC Industries

CANTON, Mass. — Benford Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity investment firm, and its portfolio company BSC Industries LLC on Tuesday announced its new partnership with J.G. Industries Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries Warren Pike, Cohen Machinery Co. and W.M. Steele Co.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Warren Pike is a value-added distributor of power transmission, motion control and fluid power products. The company serves OEM and MRO customers in a variety of industries throughout New England. The acquisition will strengthen BSC’s position as a leading industrial distributor in New England, creating cross-selling and cross-supplying opportunities across the long-tenured customer bases of both companies. All Warren Pike employees will be retained post-closing. Seller Jim Gibney will continue in a senior sales advisor role focusing on sales and growth and Bill Lawson will continue as the area sales representative. 

“Jim and his team have built a terrific company over the past 50-plus years by providing exceptional customer service to its loyal customer base,” said BSC CEO Peter Fitzpatrick. “We’re excited to work in partnership to expand upon these relationships with BSC’s expansive product line card and value added service offerings.” 

“It was great to work with the BCP and BSC teams throughout this process,” said Gibney. “The acquisition by BSC will enable us to expand our product offerings, grow our team, and enhance customer resources.” 

Brendan Green, a principal at BCP, noted, “We are excited to continue building the BSC platform with the addition of Warren Pike. Jim Gibney and his team have an outstanding reputation and a proven track record. We look forward to working together to further develop and grow the Company in partnership with Peter and the BSC team.”

