Motion to Acquire LSI Supply

The Ontario company distributes bearings, seals and other industrial components.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 14, 2024
Motion

MRO and industrial technology distributor Motion has reached an agreement to acquire a Canadian distributor and its affiliate, company officials announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Motion would buy the operating assets of LSI Supply Inc. and 273 Ontario, the latter of which trades as LSI. The Ontario-based company operates five locations and distributes bearings, seals, power transmission parts, fluid power components, and other industrial supplies to a range of end markets, the including tool and die, automotive, agriculture, plastics, and renewable energy sectors.

The deal is expected to close this month, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms were not disclosed.

Motion ranked no. 2 on ID’s annual Big 50 list.

