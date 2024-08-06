Ryerson Acquires Production Metals

CHICAGO — Ryerson Holding Corporation, a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced its acquisition of Production Metals LLC, a distributor of aluminum, stainless and specialty steels.

Based in Monroe, Connecticut, Production Metals serves New England and the surrounding area with bar, tube, sheet and plate products, along with precision sawing, lasering and water jet cutting.

"On behalf of all Ryerson Stakeholders, we could not be more excited in welcoming Production Metals to the Ryerson family of companies, as we have here the opportunity to bolster our value-added aluminum, stainless, and specialty steel offerings in the Northeastern United States and throughout the entire Ryerson network of service centers," said Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's president and chief executive officer. "In addition to serving the aerospace, defense and semiconductor end markets, Production Metals has a reputation for service that aligns with Ryerson's commitment to providing great customer experiences, and their precision cutting capabilities add to our value-added business. Craig and his team at Production Metals have proven over the past five-plus years that creative entrepreneurship is alive and thriving in our industry, and we look forward to seeing that vision through to its fullest potential."

Craig Yarde, chief executive officer of Production Metals, added, "Our globally sourced network of mills and suppliers enables Production Metals to provide cost savings and quick, seamless delivery to customers. As we join the Ryerson family of companies, we are pleased to bring with us our expertise in aluminum, stainless and specialty steel products."