American Welding & Gas Acquires Speed Industrial Gas

American Welding & Gas has acquired a Central Texas counterpart, company officials announced.

The North Carolina-based distributor of industrial gases, along with welding and safety products, said the addition of Speed Industrial Gas would bolster its operations in a rapidly growing region, as well as align with its AWG and Coastal Welding Supply locations across Texas and Louisiana.

Speed is headquartered in San Antonio and operates additional locations in nearby Pleasanton and in the Austin suburb of Taylor.

“This acquisition provides yet another example for owners in our industry that they have an alternative,” AWG officials said in a statement, calling the company “a family-owned peer that takes great care in protecting their organization’s legacy.”

AWG says it operates more than 100 retail locations and 25 gas fill plants across the country.