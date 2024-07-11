Vallen Acquires Eastland Engineering Supply

BELMONT, N.C. — Vallen Distribution, a global leader in optimized indirect industrial supply chain solutions, on Thursday announced that it is expanding its global footprint with the acquisition of Eastland Engineering Supply from MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland, management and founders.

Since its founding, Vallen – a portfolio company of Nautic Partners LLC – has focused on providing a value proposition rooted in technical product knowledge, deep experience with supply chain solutions, and excellent customer service.

EES was founded more than 30 years ago and has grown from sourcing and providing engineering spare parts and consumables to becoming the largest Irish-owned service provider for MRO program supply chain and operations needs. EES has operations in Ireland, the U.K. and the U.S.

"My team and I are very excited with this announcement because we can clearly see that the EES DNA aligned with Vallen in every way," said Robert Keatinge, CEO of EES. "We feel that this acquisition will allow us to continue to deliver a world class service to our customers through a highly respected global company."

As a combined company, Vallen and EES will continue to provide premier supply chain services and offerings to the market and be positioned to invest in innovative solutions that drive success for customers and suppliers worldwide.

"EES is an outstanding supply chain service provider, and we are excited about the opportunity ahead for our combined company," said Vallen CEO Chuck Delph. "This transaction further expands our operations in Europe and enables us to continue delivering premier solutions and innovations for our customers' indirect spend and opens new opportunities for growth across several industries."