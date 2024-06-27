Threaded Fasteners Inc. Acquires Ricco Fasteners

MOBILE, Ala. — Threaded Fasteners Inc. on Monday announced the acquisition of Ricco Fasteners, formerly owned by Elaine and Richard Guldin, located in Thomasville, Georgia.

This move marks the seventeenth branch location for Threaded Fasteners and elevates its mission to create value in and for the people they serve, as they continually position themselves for additional growth and innovation.

“We are thrilled that Elaine would entrust us with the legacy of Ricco Fasteners. I am humbled by her confidence in us to carry on their mission and bring the Ricco team into Threaded Fasteners' family of companies,” said Billy Duren, president and CEO of Threaded Fasteners Inc. "This acquisition may represent a significant step in our team as we continue to expand and invest in additional communities, but above all, it is an opportunity for us to serve a member of our fastener community through carrying on the legacy that Elaine and Richard built."

Founded in 1998, Ricco Fasteners has been a steadfast member of the fastener community recognized not only for its commitment to excellence but its dedication to its team and community. The acquisition will mark Ricco Fasteners' transition into a Threaded Fasteners branch and manufacturing location. As a member of the fastener industry for over 26 years, Ricco Fasteners' primary focus has been to provide its customers with the products they need to run their operations and a level of service that helps them meet their goals.

Richard Guldin was the face of Ricco, spending time meeting with customers and building long lasting relationships. He was known as a people person, and Ricco customers became much more than just customers to Richard and the Ricco fasteners team — they became friends and family.

“When Richard passed away in August of 2022, I felt that outpouring of love from them all. As devastated as I was by his loss, my focus moving forward was to make sure our customers would continue to receive the level of service that they deserved. Now it is time for a new chapter. I have entrusted Threaded Fasteners to continue the legacy of Ricco Fasteners and I have no doubt they will continue to build on this legacy,” said Elaine Guldin, owner of Ricco Fasteners.

The integration of Ricco Fasteners’ expertise and resources will enable Threaded Fasteners to expand its current product offerings in Georgia as it continues to invest in additional locations across the United States.

“This acquisition marks a milestone in our continued plans to invest in additional distribution and manufacturing locations across the country," said Threaded Fasteners COO Jerrad Douberly. "Together, we plan to utilize the current wide range of Ricco’s inventory and manufacturing capabilities to further expand our product offerings to the Thomasville and greater Georgia area. We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in such a wonderful team and community."