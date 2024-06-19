AFC Industries Acquires Circle Bolt & Nut

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — AFC Industries announced Monday that it has acquired Kingston, Pennsylvania-based Circle Bolt & Nut.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1979, CBN quickly established itself as a leading distributor of fasteners, C-part components and fulfillment services to OEM customers throughout the U.S.

Since 2018, CBN has operated as part of Optimas OE Solutions.

“We look forward to the next chapter with AFC. Each step of the way we have strengthened our foundation for success," said CBN President Jim Castellino. "We are excited to build on this legacy and explore new opportunities for growth and innovation with AFC. Our commitment to delivering exceptional service and quality to our customers remains unwavering as we embark on this new journey.”

“We are excited to have the CBN team join the AFC family. They have an experienced team of industry professionals that have a proven track record of taking great care of their customers," said AFC CEO Kevin Godin. "Bringing them on board deepens our presence in key geographies and adds a great group of customers and team members. Adding them to the AFC platform strengthens both companies and positions both AFC and CBN for long-term success.”