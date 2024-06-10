Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor

Winsupply Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired a Phoenix-based manufacturer and wholesale distributor of HVAC equipment and related products.

The Ohio-based construction supply and industrial distributor — no. 4 on ID’s 2023 Big 50 — said that General Metals Manufacturing & Supply Co. primarily serves HVAC contractors in the Southwest. Although most of the company’s projects and revenue come from the single-family residential segment, it can fulfill “virtually any HVAC requirement” in both large and small projects across the retail, factory and office sectors, as well.

The company, founded more than 70 years ago, operates two locations in the Phoenix area and a third in Tucson, Arizona.

“Winsupply is excited to add General Metals to the Winsupply family of companies,” Greg Holbrock, Winsupply’s vice president of mergers and acquisitions due diligence and financial integration, said in a statement. “Focusing on HVAC distribution and fabrication has allowed the company to be a solutions provider for their customers.”

General Metals President Richard Goettel will serve as a consultant to the company while Anthony Jackson, currently the president of Winsupply’s Prescott, Arizona, location, transitions to lead the General Metals business. Goettel will remain with Winsupply as vice president of fabrications, as will longtime General Metals VP Rich Rhodes and sales and purchasing head Bobbi Gonzales.