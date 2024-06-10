White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Rebar Solutions LLC, a Virginia-based rebar fabricator and distributor of steel rebar and pre-assembled products serving industrial and commercial end markets.

Rebar Solutions LLC is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"White Cap is thrilled to add a full-service rebar fabricator to our operations in the Northeast Region," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "By uniting with the skilled teams at Rebar Solutions, we extend our product and service offerings to our valued customers in the Mid-Atlantic market and enhance our ability to deliver what our customers need, when and where they need it."

"Our associates are excited to join the White Cap family," said Dale Wenger, owner and operating manager of Rebar Solutions LLC. "We have a tenured, dedicated team that is looking forward to having broader career opportunities at White Cap with deeper product and service capabilities for our customers."