White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions

The Virginia company is a rebar fabricator and distributor.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Jun 10, 2024
I Stock 638850608
iStock.com/vichitlamool

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Rebar Solutions LLC, a Virginia-based rebar fabricator and distributor of steel rebar and pre-assembled products serving industrial and commercial end markets.

Rebar Solutions LLC is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"White Cap is thrilled to add a full-service rebar fabricator to our operations in the Northeast Region," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "By uniting with the skilled teams at Rebar Solutions, we extend our product and service offerings to our valued customers in the Mid-Atlantic market and enhance our ability to deliver what our customers need, when and where they need it."

"Our associates are excited to join the White Cap family," said Dale Wenger, owner and operating manager of Rebar Solutions LLC. "We have a tenured, dedicated team that is looking forward to having broader career opportunities at White Cap with deeper product and service capabilities for our customers."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
June 4, 2024
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide
Portland Bolt Acquires Southern Anchor Bolt
June 10, 2024
I Stock 638850608
White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions
June 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
June 5, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1383121022
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide
Mergers & Acquisitions
Portland Bolt Acquires Southern Anchor Bolt
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
June 4, 2024
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide
Mergers & Acquisitions
Portland Bolt Acquires Southern Anchor Bolt
The South Carolina fastener manufacturer will expand the company's operations into the Southeast.
June 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
The company called entroCIM an "innovator" in data center and building intelligence software.
June 5, 2024
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, IMARK Electrical Announce Merger
The two member-owned groups consist of 725 independent electrical distributors.
June 4, 2024
Ir
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Three Companies in $150M Deal
The company also completed its previously announced acquisition of ILC Dover for more than $2 billion.
June 4, 2024
I Stock 475426686
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Announces Three Acquisitions
The deals add companies in Arkansas, California and Idaho.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 2 27 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holland Pump Acquires Florida Dewatering
The company said the deal would expand its capabilities along the Florida Gulf Coast.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 4 02 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Ives Equipment
The suburban Philadelphia company is a valued-added distributor of process valves and instrumentation solutions.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 3 54 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Regional Distributors Inc.
The deal will expand the company's coverage in New York state.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 9 17 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Acquires Southwest Heater and Controls
The deal expands the TTDS platform into Texas and the Southwest.
June 3, 2024
Tencarva branch, Springdale, Ark.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Tri-State Coating & Machine
The West Virginia company is a leading provider of specialized thermal coating services.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 33 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Electric Supply Center
The company operates six branches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 30 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Investment Firm Partners with B&J Welding Supply
Cordatus Capital also formed a new company to pursue acquisition opportunities in packaged gas.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 29 At 2 43 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Eastern Metal Supply Acquires Eagle Metal Distributors
Eagle's president said the deal would bolster its operations in Central Florida.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1474838897
Operations
Is Private Equity the Key to Growth?
Manufacturers and distributors alike are seeing more private equity investment — but it's not without risk.
May 28, 2024