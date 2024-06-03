Imperial Dade Acquires Regional Distributors Inc.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, on Monday announced the acquisition of Regional Distributors Inc.

The transaction represents the 88th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

David and Tracy Scalen founded Regional Distributors in 1994 and operate with "Service Beyond Expectations," and are relentlessly focused on their mission of providing “the highest level of quality and service to our customers”. The company can point to its long tradition of success satisfying customers from a diverse range of markets who trust Regional Distributors to deliver the efficient solutions they need and the exceptional service they deserve.

By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Regional Distributor’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even more diversified offering of products and solutions.

“Regional Distributors and Imperial Dade share the same family culture and customer and associate centric focus, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform,” said Robert Tillis.

“I would like to enthusiastically welcome David, Tracy and the entire Regional Distributors family to Imperial Dade” said Jason Tillis. "We are excited to bring forth added capabilities and further grow our presence across upstate New York."

"The legacy which has been built by the loyal and dedicated employees at Regional Distributors will provide a great foundation for continued growth. We are excited to join Imperial Dade as their resources and support will allow us to strengthen customer and supplier relationships,” said David and Tracy Scalen.