TIPCO Technologies Adds Hose of South Texas

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — TIPCO Technologies and Hose of South Texas on Tuesday announced their partnership.

With a shared vision based on people, partnerships and innovation, Hose of South Texas will be joining TIPCO in its mission to become the largest independent distributor of fluid conveyance and sealing solutions in the U.S. Hose of South Texas will continue to operate under the leadership of Tripp Batey as president.

Hose of South Texas has set the industry standard in industrial and hydraulic hose since 1978. For over four decades, it has proudly served South Texas and beyond, earning a reputation for excellence, reliability and unparalleled customer service. HOST stands apart from competitors by consistently delivering top-tier products and exceeding customer expectations with unmatched service standards. HOST's commitment to excellence has enabled the company to build strong relationships with customers in South Texas and beyond, making HOST a trusted partner in various markets.

“Hose of South Texas is thrilled to be joining the TIPCO team. The model and vision of TIPCO is what fueled our excitement. What TIPCO is creating is different from anything else in the current landscape of distribution," said Batey. “Our philosophy extends beyond simply selling hose, we prioritize finding solutions for our customers. This partnership with TIPCO aligns perfectly with our goal. Driven by our dedication to customer satisfaction, we are eager to broaden our product range and pioneer new methods to meet their needs.”

Established in 1888, TIPCO has earned its position as an elite provider of comprehensive fluid solutions. December of 2023 marked a significant milestone as TIPCO expanded nationwide through a strategic merger with HydraTech Industrial Solutions, catapulting its presence to 30 locations spanning 15 states. Emphasizing technology integration, strategic channel alignment, and customer-centric approaches, TIPCO remains at the forefront of the industry. Under the leadership of Brad Marshall and Rob Lyons, TIPCO is poised for continued expansion and success.

“The partnership between TIPCO and HOST centers around our shared desire to build people and foster strong partnerships," said Lyons, the CEO of commercial business. "As we envision our future together, we prioritize ways to support growth and cultivate distinctive careers for our talented team.”

The partnership between TIPCO Technologies and HOST will result in a total of 31 locations across 15 states. This strategic move significantly boosts TIPCO’s presence in the dynamic Texas market, further establishing its prominence in the region. As this collaboration progresses, the companies will look to build their business on a foundation of people and partnerships, growing flexible focused solutions for their valued customers.