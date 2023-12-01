Singer Industrial Adds Ray Lewis & Co.

The company has served numerous industries in Northeast Ohio since 1933.

Singer Industrial
Dec 1, 2023
Ray Lewis & Co.

DALLAS — Singer Industrial on Friday announced that it has joined forces with Ray Lewis & Company.

Ray Lewis & Co. will operate within the Industrial Rubber division of Singer Industrial; with this addition, Singer Industrial’s North America footprint grows to over 90 locations with more than 1,300 employees.

Ray Lewis & Co. has served the Ohio markets of Lisbon and Youngstown since its founding in 1933 and has been owned and operated by Tad Rose since 1998. The company serves customers within the construction, food and beverage, agriculture, recycling, and general industrial markets with industrial and hydraulic hoses, fittings, and supplies.

“We are pleased to have Ray Lewis & Company join our growing hose business. We look forward to their contributions which will expedite our growth in Northeast Ohio. We’re confident in the value this partnership will deliver to Ray Lewis & Company’s customers,” said Sam Petillo, president of Singer’s Industrial Rubber division.

