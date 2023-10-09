Schaedler Yesco to Acquire Clarion Electric Supply

The company operates two locations in Northwest Pennsylvania.

Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc.
Oct 9, 2023
Syd Allentown 072022 3x2
Schaedler Yesco

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Clarion Electric Supply.

Following a proper due diligence period, closing is anticipated in December 2023. 

Clarion Electric Supply Company has offered expert electrical parts service since 1971. With two locations in Northwest Pennsylvania, Clarion Electric currently supports the needs of the contractor market. After nearly 53 years in the industry, the sale of the business is due to the current ownership's desire to join a respected, independent distributor with an intentional growth strategy and strong core values.

Clarion Electric is headquartered in Clarion, Pennsylvania, with a second location in Grove City, Pennsylvania.  

Schaedler Yesco Distribution, established in 1924, is a fourth-generation family- and employee-owned provider of complete connected solutions for the electrical industry. With 24 locations in Pennsylvania, two in Ohio and one in New York, the company offers services and products for lighting, power distribution, data networking, automation and industrial needs. The acquisition will further the company's plans to streamline logistics and expand services via adjacent markets.

Both companies have growth-minded business philosophies and a culture that fosters innovation and strategic action. The mutually beneficial transaction fits the strategic goals of both companies well.  

"We are excited to join the Schaedler Yesco team," said Brian Stewart, one of Clarion's three owners. "As a family-owned business, it's important that we join forces with another company that understands and values the importance of independence. We know this step will only increase the service and support our   customers receive."  

"We have been very intentional about the growth strategy in our western region," said Schaedler Yesco President Farrah Mittel. "Folding Clarion's two locations into our footprint allows us to serve Northwest Pennsylvania more efficiently and effectively."  

The news follows other growth initiatives announced in 2023. In February, Schaedler Yesco acquired YESCO Electrical Supply's five locations. In August, the company announced an expanded and dedicated structure to serve its western market. And in late October, it will open a new 90,000-square-foot RDC in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania.

Schaedler Yesco was recently recognized as a "Fastest Growing Company" in Pennsylvania and a "Best Place to Work" in Pennsylvania.

