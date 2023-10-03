Winsupply Acquires Keidel Supply

The company has two locations in Ohio.

Oct 3, 2023
Winsupply Logo

Dayton, OH (October 3, 2023) – Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of Keidel Supply, a premier plumbing, cabinetry, lighting, appliance, and PVF distributor with two locations in Ohio. Based in Cincinnati, Keidel Supply has served the needs of Greater Cincinnati residential and commercial plumbing contractors, builders, remodelers, and homeowners since 1911.

"Winsupply is confident that Keidel Supply will be a great partner and fit into the Winsupply Family of Company's overall vision for the future," said Jeff Dice, President, Winsupply Inc. "The culture of Keidel aligns seamlessly with that of Winsupply. Mike Barton, CEO of Keidel, and John Robinson, Executive V.P. of Keidel, have established a remarkable team of service providers. Winsupply is delighted to collaborate with Keidel and continue providing exceptional service to contractors in the greater Cincinnati region.”

"Since 1911, three generations of the Keidel family and many dedicated team members have worked hard as an independent distributor to grow our business and provide extraordinary service to the Greater Cincinnati market," said Mike Barton. "As we move to the next phase for the Keidel Supply Company, all the Keidel associates are looking forward to joining the Winsupply family, growing our market share, and continuing to offer exceptional service to our residential trade, commercial trade, and showroom customers for years to come."

"We are proud to welcome the Keidel Supply company and its employees to the Winsupply Family of Companies," said Greg Holbrock, Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions Due Diligence and Financial Integration. "Keidel is known in the Cincinnati market for delivering excellent products and services, which is attributed to the leadership of Mike Barton, John Robinson, and the entire team of associates at Keidel."

"We were thrilled to discover Keidel Supply," said Steven Coen, Director of Business Development. "We knew this was an opportunity to partner with a great company in our backyard. Our excitement grew even more after meeting Keidel's leadership team. Mike Barton, who has been the President of Keidel since 2009, and John Robinson, who has been Executive V.P. since 2010, established a company with a team of exceptional individuals that prioritizes servicing its customers' needs no matter the requirements. Mike intends to continue his role as President of the location. We welcome the entire team of Keidel to the Winsupply Family of Companies and look forward to growth opportunities from this acquisition."

In the Winsupply business model, Winsupply is the majority owner of its companies, reflecting its shared-ownership business model in which local entrepreneurs have the autonomy to decide how best to serve their customers and to share in the financial risks and rewards of ownership.

About Winsupply

Winsupply is in the business of creating and enabling entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams through wholesale distribution. We call this “The Spirit of Opportunity,” and it motivates each and every business decision that is made. 

As one of America’s leading suppliers of materials for residential and commercial construction, Winsupply Inc. owns a majority equity stake in more than 660 local companies across the United States. Collectively, Winsupply is known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, APCO, and other acquired regional suppliers. 

Contractors across America rely on Winsupply to provide business solutions and materials in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipes, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication. Follow Winsupply on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. 

