Singer Industrial Adds American Hose & Hardware

AH&H will operate under Singer's industrial rubber division.

Singer Industrial
Sep 5, 2023
Singer Industrial City Map American Hose Hardware 01 1024x580
Singer Industrial

DALLAS — Singer Industrial on Thursday joined forces with American Hose & Hardware Inc. AH&H will operate within the industrial rubber division of Singer Industrial and, with this addition, will increase Singer Industrial’s North America footprint to approximately 90 locations with over 1,200 employees.

AH&H has served the Georgia markets of Atlanta and Macon for over 45 years under Dean, Mark and Kenny Smith’s leadership. They serve over 1,000 customers within the construction, food and beverage, and transportation end markets with hydraulic, industrial and metal hose, fittings and adapters.

“AH&H’s commitment to quickly solving customers’ problems is exactly the type of culture and mindset we value at Singer Industrial. We are very proud to partner with these devoted employees and add these two Georgia locations to our footprint," said CEO Craig Osborne.

This acquisition enables Singer Industrial to further its Southeast expansion into Georgia. Dean Smith will continue to manage the AH&H team and locations.

“After 45 years of operating a family-owned business started by my father, Robert Smith, we’re excited to enter a new era through a partnership with Singer Industrial," said Dean Smith, AH&H president. "This partnership provides us the opportunity to expand our product and service offering that we are known for.”

“The AH&H team have earned a great reputation for their broad product offering and dedication to customer service. We are excited to welcome them to the Singer team,” said Sam Petillo, president of the industrial rubber division.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies facility.
Applied Industrial Acquires Bearing Distributors, Cangro Industries
September 5, 2023
Singer Industrial City Map American Hose Hardware 01 1024x580
Singer Industrial Adds American Hose & Hardware
September 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 2 44 05 Pm
White Cap Closes Acquisition of RENO Hardware
September 5, 2023
45445 Pumie Hdw
Summit Brands Acquires Pumie Abrasive Line
September 5, 2023
Related Stories
Applied Industrial Technologies facility.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Acquires Bearing Distributors, Cangro Industries
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 2 44 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Acquisition of RENO Hardware
45445 Pumie Hdw
Mergers & Acquisitions
Summit Brands Acquires Pumie Abrasive Line
Wajax headquarters, Mississauga, Ontario, July 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Acquires Beta Fluid Power, Beta Industrial
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 05 At 2 44 05 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Acquisition of RENO Hardware
The Southern California distributor will expand White Cap's operations in the Southwest.
September 5, 2023
45445 Pumie Hdw
Mergers & Acquisitions
Summit Brands Acquires Pumie Abrasive Line
The cleaning products manufacturer purchased the brand from United States Pumice Company.
September 5, 2023
1 Ae 16296 Waferfab Bildschirm 96 Dpi
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bosch Acquires California Chipmaker
The former TSI facility is now part of Robert Bosch Semiconductor.
September 1, 2023
Wajax headquarters, Mississauga, Ontario, July 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Acquires Beta Fluid Power, Beta Industrial
Beta Fluid is a leading regional supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic equipment.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 11 22 27 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires American Seal & Packing
AS&P serves hundreds of customers across the aerospace, utility, oil & gas, chemical and wastewater markets.
September 1, 2023
Unnamed
Mergers & Acquisitions
Star Cutter Acquires Tru Tech Systems
The deal adds Tru Tech's high-precision CNC grinding facilities in Michigan.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 57 39 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Greif Acquires Majority Stake of ColePak
ColePak is the second-largest supplier of paper partitions in North America.
September 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 31 At 1 22 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions to Merge
The deal will combine two leading jan-san distributors.
August 31, 2023
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., Feb. 26, 2019.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Steel Reviewing 'Numerous' Buyout Offers
Soaring prices have fueled consolidation in the steel industry in recent years.
August 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 4 04 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Industrial Returns to M&A
The distributor this spring made its first acquisition in more than eight years.
August 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 3 32 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Ohio & Michigan Paper Company
O&M traces its roots back more than 150 years.
August 28, 2023
Boise Cascade Or Medford 3981
Mergers & Acquisitions
Boise Cascade to Acquire Brockway-Smith for $172M
BROSCO operates two distribution centers in Maine.
August 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 45 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ravago Acquires M. Holland
Holland officials said the deal would provide "greater scale and resources" in an evolving industry.
August 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 8 48 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco to Acquire Pump Manufacturer
Sykes' pumps are primarily used in the mining and wastewater sectors.
August 22, 2023