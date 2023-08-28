Imperial Dade Acquires Ohio & Michigan Paper Company

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of The Ohio & Michigan Paper Company.

The transaction represents the 69th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

With roots dating back to 1868, O&M has a longstanding history and reputation for unparalleled customer service. Owned and operated by the Leininger family, O&M is a premier distributor of industrial and janitorial products throughout the Midwest. The company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper-focus on customer service as it had when it was founded.

By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market-leading platform, O&M’s customers across the Midwest can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"O&M’s storied history in the industry and exceptional customer service make it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform," said Robert Tillis. "The acquisition of O&M provides great value in the large and growing Midwest market which is key as we expand geographically and grow nationally with our customers."

"We enthusiastically welcome the O&M family into Imperial Dade," said Jason Tillis.

"The legacy we have built here at O&M over the past 155 years will provide a great foundation for growth for Imperial Dade in our region. Under the leadership of Imperial Dade, we will be able to continue to provide exceptional customer service while accelerating the growth we have experienced in recent years," said Kevin Leininger, president and chairman of the Ohio & Michigan Paper Company.