Imperial Dade Acquires Ohio & Michigan Paper Company

O&M traces its roots back more than 150 years.

Imperial Dade
Aug 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 3 32 10 Pm

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of The Ohio & Michigan Paper Company.

The transaction represents the 69th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

With roots dating back to 1868, O&M has a longstanding history and reputation for unparalleled customer service. Owned and operated by the Leininger family, O&M is a premier distributor of industrial and janitorial products throughout the Midwest. The company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper-focus on customer service as it had when it was founded.

By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market-leading platform, O&M’s customers across the Midwest can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"O&M’s storied history in the industry and exceptional customer service make it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform," said Robert Tillis. "The acquisition of O&M provides great value in the large and growing Midwest market which is key as we expand geographically and grow nationally with our customers."

"We enthusiastically welcome the O&M family into Imperial Dade," said Jason Tillis.

"The legacy we have built here at O&M over the past 155 years will provide a great foundation for growth for Imperial Dade in our region. Under the leadership of Imperial Dade, we will be able to continue to provide exceptional customer service while accelerating the growth we have experienced in recent years," said Kevin Leininger, president and chairman of the Ohio & Michigan Paper Company.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 18, 2023
Boise Cascade Or Medford 3981
Boise Cascade to Acquire Brockway-Smith for $172M
August 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 45 13 Pm
Ravago Acquires M. Holland
August 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 8 48 46 Am
Atlas Copco to Acquire Pump Manufacturer
August 22, 2023
Related Stories
Boise Cascade Or Medford 3981
Mergers & Acquisitions
Boise Cascade to Acquire Brockway-Smith for $172M
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 45 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ravago Acquires M. Holland
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 8 48 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco to Acquire Pump Manufacturer
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 23 At 2 45 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ravago Acquires M. Holland
Holland officials said the deal would provide "greater scale and resources" in an evolving industry.
August 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 8 48 46 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco to Acquire Pump Manufacturer
Sykes' pumps are primarily used in the mining and wastewater sectors.
August 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 21 At 2 44 15 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings Acquires Specline
RBC paid nearly $19 million for the Nevada aerospace bearings manufacturer.
August 21, 2023
Ingersoll Rand Assd 602c7c635f865
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Completes Roots Acquisition
The company has officially assumed ownership of Roots' Indiana plant.
August 18, 2023
Emerson
Mergers & Acquisitions
Emerson Buys Factory Automation Capabilities with Afag Acquisition
Afag serves customers in the battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics markets.
August 18, 2023
Kc
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lawless Group Acquires Hobart Associates
The deal expands the Lawless Group's warehousing program to eight locations nationwide.
August 17, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ultimation Industries
The Michigan company is MCE's fourth acquisition this year.
August 17, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 16 3 04 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply to Acquire the Tool Crib
The Tennessee metalworking distributor serves manufacturers across the Southeast.
August 16, 2023
Pm Cw Cbct 01
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ceratizit Acquires Changzhou CW Toolmaker Inc.
The company specializes in tungsten carbide cutting tools.
August 16, 2023
United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019. With two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings, United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be purchased by a competitor sooner than later.
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Industrial Icon U.S. Steel on Verge of Being Absorbed
The company was a symbol of American industrialization for more than a century.
August 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun Acquires CanSource
The Colorado company operates four U.S. locations.
August 15, 2023
I Stock 1211064600
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Offer for U.S. Steel Sets Up Bidding Contest
Esmark's $7.8 billion offer topped an earlier overture from rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
August 15, 2023
A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Steel Rejects $7.3B Offer from Rival Cleveland-Cliffs; Considers Alternatives
The proposal would have created one of the 10 biggest steelmakers in the world.
August 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 11 At 1 53 20 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States Acquires Sequel Electrical Supply
Sequel has grown to 18 branches across four states.
August 11, 2023