Lawless Group Acquires Hobart Associates

The deal expands the Lawless Group's warehousing program to eight locations nationwide.

The Lawless Group
Aug 17, 2023
Kc
The Lawless Group

DALLAS — The Lawless Group manufacturers representation agency on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Hobart Associates, headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

Founded by Don (Jesse) James Sr., Hobart Associates has over 50 years of experience in representing manufacturers brands of products in the north-central U.S.

The acquisition is a continuation of the growth strategies of the Lawless Group, as well as the completion of the succession plan for Don James. Facilities in Kansas include offices, a training center, and warehouse space totaling over 60,000 square feet. This expands the Lawless Group warehousing program to eight locations nationwide. The North Central Region serves Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North and South Dakota. 

Leading the Lawless Group North Central Region is Tom Northcott as president. He has 30 years of experience leading major brands with expertise across several areas of distribution including all ISA and STAFDA markets, hardware, automotive, farm and agriculture. Previously, Northcott was the regional vice president of sales for the central region for WernerCo. Northcott will lead the sales staff the Hobart team, which has also joined Lawless North Central.

“I have admired what Lawless has been doing for some time and am excited to have the opportunity to lead the North Central team. I look forward to working with our manufacturer and distributor partners to exceed their expectations,” said Northcott. 

With resources in Kansas City, Minneapolis, North Dakota and St. Louis, the Lawless North Central team will be among the largest in the region, offering unmatched coverage. This team will leverage the Lawless Group solutions offering and their extensive industry expertise. 

“This acquisition capitalizes on our momentum, warehouse and logistics streamlining product accessibility. It allows us to continue to serve our customers and manufacturer partners with comprehensive reach and services they have come to expect from the Lawless Group," said CEO Jack Templin.


Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 10, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ultimation Industries
August 17, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 16 3 04 46 Pm
Stellar Industrial Supply to Acquire the Tool Crib
August 16, 2023
Pm Cw Cbct 01
Ceratizit Acquires Changzhou CW Toolmaker Inc.
August 16, 2023
Related Stories
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ultimation Industries
Screenshot 2023 08 16 3 04 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply to Acquire the Tool Crib
Pm Cw Cbct 01
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ceratizit Acquires Changzhou CW Toolmaker Inc.
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Sponsored
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 17, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 16 3 04 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply to Acquire the Tool Crib
The Tennessee metalworking distributor serves manufacturers across the Southeast.
August 16, 2023
Pm Cw Cbct 01
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ceratizit Acquires Changzhou CW Toolmaker Inc.
The company specializes in tungsten carbide cutting tools.
August 16, 2023
United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019. With two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings, United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be purchased by a competitor sooner than later.
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Industrial Icon U.S. Steel on Verge of Being Absorbed
The company was a symbol of American industrialization for more than a century.
August 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun Acquires CanSource
The Colorado company operates four U.S. locations.
August 15, 2023
I Stock 1211064600
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Offer for U.S. Steel Sets Up Bidding Contest
Esmark's $7.8 billion offer topped an earlier overture from rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
August 15, 2023
A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Steel Rejects $7.3B Offer from Rival Cleveland-Cliffs; Considers Alternatives
The proposal would have created one of the 10 biggest steelmakers in the world.
August 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 11 At 1 53 20 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States Acquires Sequel Electrical Supply
Sequel has grown to 18 branches across four states.
August 11, 2023
Robot
Mergers & Acquisitions
AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions, Bison Gear and Engineering Corp. Combine to Create Business
The new Bison will offer accelerated time to production and global manufacturing flexibility.
August 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 31 03 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Marshall W. Nelson
Nelson has delivered innovative combustion application solutions for six decades.
August 10, 2023
Stone Truss With Logos 1200x628 1 1080x629
Mergers & Acquisitions
West Coast Lumber Acquires Stone Truss
The move will add structural component manufacturing to West Coast's operations.
August 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 2 20 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Adds Private Equity Partner
The Massachusetts distributor announced a "recapitalization" with Benford Capital.
August 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 07 At 3 37 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Veritiv to Be Acquired in $2.3B Deal
Investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice plans to take the packaging distributor private.
August 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 1 57 04 Pm 62a24291bd8a5 63c80db70c929
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires Rancho Janitorial
The purchase will bolster the company's scale and resources in California.
August 3, 2023
I Stock 1433620233
Mergers & Acquisitions
Conner Industries Acquires Guardian Packaging Industries
The deal also includes Guardian's Southwest Air Products division.
August 3, 2023