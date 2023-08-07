Veritiv Corp. to Be Acquired in $2.3B Deal

Investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice plans to take the packaging distributor private.

Veritiv Corp.
Aug 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 07 At 3 37 39 Pm
Veritiv

ATLANTA — Veritiv Corp., a leading distributor of packaging, facility solutions and print products, announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC.

Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Veritiv common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the transaction will be entitled to receive $170 per share in cash, representing a nearly 31% premium over Veritiv's 30-day volume-weighted average price of $129.89.

Having determined that the offer is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, Veritiv's board of directors has unanimously voted to approve the transaction and recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction.

"This agreement is a pivotal moment in Veritiv's history," said Veritiv CEO Sal Abbate. "CD&R's interest in our company is a testament to our team's hard work, innovation, and dedication. Fueled by this partnership, we will continue to evolve towards our greatest potential, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers today – and into the future."

"Veritiv is a very well-positioned industry leader with differentiated capabilities that deliver value to customers," said Rob Volpe, Partner at CD&R. "We look forward to supporting Veritiv's talented leadership team in this next phase of the company's growth, as they continue to pursue their long-term strategic objectives while maintaining an unwavering commitment to employees, suppliers and customers." 

The transaction remains subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Upon the completion of the transaction, Veritiv will become a privately held company and shares of Veritiv common stock will no longer be listed on any public markets.

"As Veritiv's largest shareholder, we are supportive of this transaction," said Greg Ciongoli, partner, The Baupost Group. "The Veritiv management team has successfully executed on its multi-year strategy to drive significant growth and they have built substantial value in the business, which is reflected in the premium paid for the shares. Combined with CD&R's business-building expertise, we believe Veritiv's future is very bright."

In connection with the transaction, funds managed by Baupost entered into a support agreement under which they have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the transaction.

Veritiv's board of directors approved a dividend of $0.63 per share payable on Sept. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 17, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, assuming the transaction closes on or prior to Dec. 31, 2023, Veritiv will not declare or pay any additional dividends to its shareholders.

