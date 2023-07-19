Abrasive Technology Acquires Precision Swiss

Officials said the deal would expand Abrasive Technology's capabilities and enable its future growth.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 19 At 2 33 02 Pm

A central Ohio manufacturer of grinding wheels and tools has acquired a Cincinnati machining and milling business, company officials announced.

Abrasive Technology wrote on LinkedIn that it had acquired swiss machining company Precision Swiss LLC.

“The acquisition of Precision Swiss is a key piece towards Abrasive Technology’s future growth to expand our capabilities through enhanced functionality in our market segments,” Abrasive Technology CEO Clement Wiekrykas said, according to the post.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Abrasive Technology is based in suburban Columbus and operates additional facilities in Illinois, Quebec, England and Wales.

