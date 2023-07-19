Sonepar Closes Billows Electric Acquisition

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sonepar announced Tuesday that it officially closed the acquisition of Billows Electric Supply.

Billows Electric is now a member of the Sonepar family of companies.

“Sonepar wants to thank the Billows family and associates for the incredible cooperation and support in finalizing the transaction,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “We continue to be thoroughly impressed with the Billows’ business and its outstanding people.”

Billows Electric offers a full line of electrical products and services to its customers. Operating in the Philadelphia, South Jersey and Wilmington metropolitan markets, Billows Electric joins Sonepar with 19 branch locations and over 285 associates.



