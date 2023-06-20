Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine

The Sonepar subsidiaries will operate under the Crawford brand beginning next year.

Sonepar
Jun 20, 2023
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
Sonepar

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sonepar announced that its U.S. subsidiaries, Crawford Electric and Irby Electric, will merge operations in 2024 and operate on a combined basis as Crawford.

Irby Utilities will remain a standalone business and will not be impacted by this change.

“Combining these two best-in-class operations under the single Crawford brand will create significant growth prospects across the entire footprint,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “We expect a smooth transition over the course of the next year, one which will not impact our customers or the day-to-day work of associates of either Crawford or Irby Electric.”

The new Crawford will have full responsibility to serve the contractor/installer and industrial customer base in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, the Florida panhandle, Tennessee and Texas, with continued investment in logistics, branch coverage and acquisitions to accelerate profitable growth and maintain its strong leadership position.

“We look forward to seeing what these two great teams will achieve as one,” said Taylor. “Both Irby Electric and Crawford have reputations for providing best in class customer service, and the union of these two great organizations will result in a best-in-class electrical distributor across the U.S. South-Central and Southeastern markets both companies currently serve.

"We are excited by the market strength, organizational talent, and value-added resources the combined company will deliver on behalf of associates, customers, and suppliers.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 30, 2023
I Stock 1400462848
Ohio Fastener Distributor Puts the Pedal to the Metal
June 19, 2023
I Stock 1159234039
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Global Calibration Gases
June 16, 2023
Rpm Truck Repair
FleetPride Acquires RPM Truck Repair
June 16, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1400462848
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ohio Fastener Distributor Puts the Pedal to the Metal
I Stock 1159234039
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Global Calibration Gases
Rpm Truck Repair
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires RPM Truck Repair
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 1400462848
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ohio Fastener Distributor Puts the Pedal to the Metal
AFC Industries, already very active on the acquisition front, has only accelerated its efforts.
June 19, 2023
I Stock 1159234039
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Global Calibration Gases
The Florida company is a premier supplier to independent distributors and major gas producers.
June 16, 2023
Rpm Truck Repair
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires RPM Truck Repair
RPM provides truck and repair services from two Illinois locations.
June 16, 2023
I Stock 1407083159
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires A.M. Castle & Co.
Castle Metals processes and distributes specialty metals to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Silver State Building Materials
Silver State has served the Reno and South Lake Tahoe market for more than 30 years.
June 15, 2023
Ray Wright, vice president of Pye-Barker’s sprinkler division, and Donna Bamford of Bamford Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Bamford
The deal will expand Pye-Barker into Nebraska.
June 15, 2023
2 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply
B&F officials said the merger would create a Midwest "regional powerhouse."
June 14, 2023
Albuquerque 7695
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires GORM Inc.
The acquisition bolsters the company's presence in California.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 14 At 1 33 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Killingly
The deal expands L&W's footprint into Rhode Island.
June 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 13 At 1 41 44 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Roots in $300M Deal
The company is a leading provider of low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies.
June 13, 2023
Why Spatco Locations
Mergers & Acquisitions
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires MSCS
The Texas company provides "the ideal launchpad for SPATCO’s expansion into the state."
June 13, 2023
Company Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Completes Hisco Acquisition
DSG paid $269 million at closing and could owe an additional earn-out payment.
June 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply
The acquisition is AFC's sixth announced this year.
June 8, 2023
Senlac Monument Sign 07
Mergers & Acquisitions
Womack Machine Supply Adds Morrell Group
Morrell is a leading distributor of automation and industrial fluid power solutions.
June 8, 2023
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
Rexel officials said the deal would help put it at the forefront of the energy transition.
June 6, 2023