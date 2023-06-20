Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sonepar announced that its U.S. subsidiaries, Crawford Electric and Irby Electric, will merge operations in 2024 and operate on a combined basis as Crawford.

Irby Utilities will remain a standalone business and will not be impacted by this change.

“Combining these two best-in-class operations under the single Crawford brand will create significant growth prospects across the entire footprint,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “We expect a smooth transition over the course of the next year, one which will not impact our customers or the day-to-day work of associates of either Crawford or Irby Electric.”

The new Crawford will have full responsibility to serve the contractor/installer and industrial customer base in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, the Florida panhandle, Tennessee and Texas, with continued investment in logistics, branch coverage and acquisitions to accelerate profitable growth and maintain its strong leadership position.

“We look forward to seeing what these two great teams will achieve as one,” said Taylor. “Both Irby Electric and Crawford have reputations for providing best in class customer service, and the union of these two great organizations will result in a best-in-class electrical distributor across the U.S. South-Central and Southeastern markets both companies currently serve.

"We are excited by the market strength, organizational talent, and value-added resources the combined company will deliver on behalf of associates, customers, and suppliers.”