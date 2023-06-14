B&F Fastener Supply Acquires Northern States Supply

RAMSEY and WILLMAR, Minn. — B&F Fastener Supply, a leader in the industrial and construction supply industry, has acquired its respected, long-time competitor, Northern States Supply, to create a regional powerhouse distributor of both industrial and construction supplies in the Midwest.

Established in 1988, B&F is a fast-growing, strategic industrial supply distributor. its longstanding customer-first culture has resulted in a best-in-class customer experience.

Northern States, founded in 1960, has a remarkable track record as a leading distributor of quality industrial and construction supply products with competitive pricing. Built on providing quality customer experiences and rooted in offering the best overall value, Northern States Supply will continue to operate under its name for the time-being.

This acquisition is in line with B&F Fastener Supply’s strategic vision to offer second-to-none customer service and best-in-class, quality products and services while staying true to its roots.

The acquisition will enable both companies to join forces, strengthening their combined workforces, and offer an expanded product and service selection, including:

In-house custom machining

In-house custom packaging

Vending solutions

Power tools

Tool accessories and much, much more.

“We’re thrilled to welcome all of Northern States Supply’s employees, customers, and product offerings to our family,” said Nicole Baltes, B&F Fastener Supply president. “This is an exciting time in both companies’ history as we look forward to better serving current and future customers with an expanded selection of products and services and a wider reach than ever before.”

The combined geographical reach for B&F Fastener Supply will range across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Together, with nearly 300 employees and 21 locations, B&F’s footprint will be stronger than ever before.

“We have long admired B&F Fastener Supply as a competitor and are so pleased to be part of their company," said Northern States President Tina Erpenbach. "We are both industry-leading businesses that supply the highest quality products and second to-none customer experiences, making this the perfect strategic partnership."