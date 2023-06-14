L&W Supply Acquires Killingly Building Products

The deal expands L&W's footprint into Rhode Island.

L&W Supply
Jun 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 14 At 1 33 26 Pm
L&W Supply

CHICAGO — L&W Supply Corporation has completed the acquisition of Killingly Building Products with locations in Dayville, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island.

This acquisition is L&W Supply’s first in Rhode Island, bringing the company’s state count to 41.

The experienced team with Killingly Building Products will join the L&W Supply team as part of the acquisition, providing a seamless transition for existing customers.

 “We are thrilled to welcome Killingly Building Products to the L&W Supply family and add our first location in Rhode Island,” said Dan Piché, L&W Supply’s president. “This acquisition will allow us to be an even stronger partner to customers in New England.”

