Private Equity Directors Step Down from Hillman Board

CCMP Capital has exited its position in Hillman’s stock.

The Hillman Group
May 12, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Hillman

CINCINNATI — Hillman Solutions Corp., a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, announced that Joseph Scharfenberger, Jr., co-managing partner of CCMP Capital, and Richard Zannino, managing director of CCMP, have stepped down from Hillman’s board of directors, effective May 11.

The change follows CCMP, a private equity firm, exiting its position in Hillman’s stock through a secondary offering, which is expected to close on May 15. During the offering, CCMP sold its remaining 22,455,000 shares and is no longer a shareholder.

Since CCMP’s initial investment in Hillman in 2014, sales have doubled to approximately $1.5 billion in 2022. During their time as owners, CCMP made meaningful investments into Hillman’s high-margin Robotics & Digital business and distribution network, allowing Hillman to provide best-in-class services to its blue-chip customer base.

Hillman’s chairman and CEO, Doug Cahill, commented, “We are a better company today because of the leadership that Joe and Rich provided the management team over the past nine years. We are grateful for the support and investments from CCMP, which were vital to our growth and success. We look forward to continuing to build on our legacy of best-in-class customer service as well as our long-term track record of growth.”

Following the changes, the Hillman Board of Directors consists of eight board members, seven of which are independent.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 3 07 26 Pm
Sak Abrasives Acquires Jowitt & Rodgers
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 9 13 36 Am
CBT Company Acquires Crush Bearings and Drives
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 50 27 Pm
Rulmeca Acquires Douglas Manufacturing
May 10, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 3 07 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sak Abrasives Acquires Jowitt & Rodgers
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 9 13 36 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
CBT Company Acquires Crush Bearings and Drives
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 50 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rulmeca Acquires Douglas Manufacturing
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 3 07 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sak Abrasives Acquires Jowitt & Rodgers
The Philadelphia company is a leading manufacturer of resin bonded grinding wheels, discs and segments.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 9 13 36 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
CBT Company Acquires Crush Bearings and Drives
Crush specializes in bearings, belts, electrical and mechanical power transmission, and motion control products.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 50 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rulmeca Acquires Douglas Manufacturing
The deal will expand Rulmeca's North American operations.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 38 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
1WorldSync Acquires Atrify
The companies say they power over 60% of global registered product data.
May 10, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Tri-Boro Construction Supplies
Tri-Boro is the leading concrete accessories distributor in central Pennsylvania.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 2 16 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Green Streets USA
Green Streets provides foodservice, industrial and packaging supplies across metro Boston and New England.
May 9, 2023
I Stock 1217372670
Mergers & Acquisitions
Justice Department, Hardware Giant Reach Agreement on $4.3B Acquisition
The settlement will require ASSA ABLOY to divest additional smart lock assets.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 9 30 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Riordan, Florida Valve
Both companies will bolster DXP's water division.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Fastbolt
The New Jersey company has evolved into a global supply chain management provider.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires EAP International
The U.K.-based company is a leading distributor of rubber sealing products.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Hotsy Industrial Systems
Hotsy will operate within Singer's fluid power division.
May 3, 2023
Motion Corporate
Mergers & Acquisitions
Forward Motion
How Motion continues to make progress after a major acquisition.
May 3, 2023
Unnamed 8 619556b7dce3a
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Frame Service Inc.
The Indiana shop is a full-service truck and trailer maintenance and repair facility.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 20 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fluid System Components Acquires Norcan Fluid Power
Norcan serves the mobile and industrial sectors across western Canada.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 28 At 2 52 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Columbus McKinnon to Acquire Montratec
Company officials said the deal would bolster its precision conveyance platform.
April 28, 2023