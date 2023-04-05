Brennan to Acquire SRM Industries

The deal includes SRM's RHINO family of products.

Brennan Industries
Apr 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 43 23 Pm
Brennan Industries

CLEVELAND and HOUSTON — Brennan Industries announced its acquisition of SRM Industries of Houston, Texas, including its RHINO family of products.

SRM has been marketing hydraulic hose protective products such as its RHINO Sleeve and RHINO Wrap since 2005. The acquisition adds these durability-enhancing products to the wide ranging lineup of hydraulic fittings and accessories available from Brennan.

“I am excited that this acquisition will take SRMs RHINO products to a wider market than ever before," said SRM President Bernie Jacobsen. "Brennan’s reputation and distribution network will really increase the visibility and availability of RHINO products."

“Many of our customers work with hydraulic hose every day. SRM’s products are a natural extension of our product offering and we know they will be popular with customers who are all trying to prevent leaks and extend lifetimes," said Brennan President and CEO Dave Carr. "RHINO Sleeve is a top notch solution and we are proud to bring it to our customers.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 37 12 Pm
Jon-Don Acquires Coatings Hub
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 28 33 Pm
GMS Acquires Engler, Meier & Justus and Blair Building Materials
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 1 50 32 Pm
Beacon Acquires Al’s Roofing Supply, Prince Building Systems
April 4, 2023
True Value Company Logo
True Value Acquires Shur-Line, WordLock Brands
April 3, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 3 03 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
3BG Supply Acquires Controls and Electric Motor
Deacon Truck 800
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Deacon Industrial Supply
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 37 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jon-Don Acquires Coatings Hub
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Deacon Truck 800
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Deacon Industrial Supply
The merger expands the company into Pennsylvania.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 37 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jon-Don Acquires Coatings Hub
The concrete coatings distributor operates two facilities in Southern California.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 28 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
GMS Acquires Engler, Meier & Justus and Blair Building Materials
The company also disclosed a new yard in Canada and two new store locations.
April 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Advanced Motion Systems
AMS provides automation and engineered solutions across a range of high-tech industries.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 32 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Uni-Draulik
The move expands the former SBP Holdings to about 85 locations and more than 1,000 employees.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 25 25 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Southwest Fastener
The deal adds locations in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 1 50 32 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Al’s Roofing Supply, Prince Building Systems
The deals will bolster Beacon's footprint in the Bay Area and the Midwest.
April 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 03 At 2 24 32 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Regal Rexnord Completes Altra Acquisition
Company officials said the deal "transforms our existing automation portfolio."
April 3, 2023
True Value Company Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
True Value Acquires Shur-Line, WordLock Brands
The acquisition is the company's third in the past year.
April 3, 2023
64064fcafe7953136e061616 Showroom Hero
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Invests in Intelligent Building Startup
The homebuilding platform developer has now raised more than $30 million.
March 31, 2023
Republic Exterior (1)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Investment Firm Partners with Republic Electric
Graycliff Partners plans to increase Republic's branches and services.
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 31 At 9 05 43 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group to Acquire Hisco
DSG's combination of TestEquity and Hisco would create a leading electronics supplier.
March 31, 2023
Milt Steck Blog Submission 03
Mergers & Acquisitions
Milton Industries Acquires Steck Manufacturing
The deal is Milton's fifth vehicle aftermarket-related acquisition.
March 30, 2023
Img 6994
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva, Fischer Process South Complete Consolidation
The combined companies relocated their suburban Atlanta operations.
March 28, 2023