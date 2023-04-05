Brennan to Acquire SRM Industries

CLEVELAND and HOUSTON — Brennan Industries announced its acquisition of SRM Industries of Houston, Texas, including its RHINO family of products.

SRM has been marketing hydraulic hose protective products such as its RHINO Sleeve and RHINO Wrap since 2005. The acquisition adds these durability-enhancing products to the wide ranging lineup of hydraulic fittings and accessories available from Brennan.

“I am excited that this acquisition will take SRMs RHINO products to a wider market than ever before," said SRM President Bernie Jacobsen. "Brennan’s reputation and distribution network will really increase the visibility and availability of RHINO products."

“Many of our customers work with hydraulic hose every day. SRM’s products are a natural extension of our product offering and we know they will be popular with customers who are all trying to prevent leaks and extend lifetimes," said Brennan President and CEO Dave Carr. "RHINO Sleeve is a top notch solution and we are proud to bring it to our customers.”