Singer Industrial Acquires Uni-Draulik

DALLAS — Singer Industrial — formerly SBP Holdings — on Friday joined forces with Uni Draulik Inc.

Uni-Draulik will operate within the Fluid Power Division of Singer Industrial and, with this addition, will increase Singer Industrial’s North America footprint to approximately 85 locations with over 1,000 employees.

Uni-Draulik, established in 2003, is owned and operated by Remi Cote. The business operates from two locations in Quebec City and Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada. Uni-Draulik is the region’s leading expert in custom hydraulic system design, fabrication and repair as well as the assembly of custom hose assemblies. Clearly understanding and responding to the urgency of customers' requirements, Uni-Draulik operates in several key markets including construction, municipality and general industrial supply. Their expertise in the mining industry also makes the Uni-Draulik group a great added offering to Singer Industrial’s North American business.

Remi Cote will continue to manage the operation moving forward and plans to expand the enterprise through organic growth and cooperation with other Singer Industrial companies.

Cote said, “We have been proud to serve Canada for decades. We are extremely confident that this transition will benefit our employees as well as our customers by providing the same excellent sales and service while providing a stronger network and expanded offerings.”

Singer Industrial CEO Craig Osborne said, “Remi has such a great business. Our partnership with him and Uni-Draulik in Canada is mutually beneficial for our efforts to help customers with their fluid power and rubber hose products and services.”

Singer Industrial Fluid Power Division President Scott Wojciak added, “Remi and the entire Uni Draulik team have built a profitable business by providing exceptional service to their diversified customer base. We are very excited to have them join our team and look forward to expanding the sales of their custom engineered machines across the Singer Industrial footprint.”

Singer Industrial accelerates business with industrial solutions by providing hose, rubber, belt, fluid power and automation products and services throughout North America.