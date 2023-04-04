NEFCO Acquires Southwest Fastener

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a leading specialty supply partner to the professional construction trades, has completed the acquisition of Southwest Fastener, headquartered in Phoenix.

This is NEFCO’s eighth acquisition since 2017. The addition of Southwest Fastener expands NEFCO’s geographic presence into the Southwest with three new locations in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

“Southwest Fastener represents a highly strategic fit for NEFCO, and we could not be more excited to partner with Ken, Mike, Terry and the rest of the great people at Southwest,” said NEFCO President & CEO Matthew Gelles. “Southwest Fastener meets two of our most important strategic priorities. First, Southwest Fastener is a focused SHARP® supplier with a very similar product, customer, and end market mix as NEFCO. Second, Southwest Fastener will enable us to expand into new geographies. Growing our western region presence is a strategic priority for NEFCO as we aim to be the number one SHARP and related products supply partner across the country. We are excited to be entering these markets by teaming with such a strong and trusted distributor as Southwest Fastener. We look forward to executing our plans to accelerate growth throughout the western half of the United States in conjunction with the Southwest Fastener team."

Southwest Fastener, established in 1990, is a top supplier of strut channel, hardware, strut fittings and specialty fasteners. The company's team, known as the "Bolt-Heads," is recognized as industry experts with unparalleled product expertise and years of industry experience. Throughout the southwest region, Southwest Fastener is trusted for its reliable services. Over the years, Southwest Fastener has experienced strong growth and currently operates out of three locations: Phoenix, Albuquerque and Dallas.

"The BoltHeads have a bright future ahead as part of the NEFCO team,” said Southwest Fastener President Ken Lubbering. “At Southwest Fastener, our team has always been dedicated to providing exceptional service to our customers and end users. It's a core value that has driven our business since day one. We were intrigued by the possibility of partnering with NEFCO, a market-leading SHARP distributor that shares our customer-focused approach. Through this partnership, we'll be able to expand our relationships, product offerings, and services to better serve our customers. We're thrilled to join the NEFCO team and believe that our employees will thrive in their culturally aligned and best-in-class organization. We could not be more excited for the future and look forward to continued success together."