Imperial Dade Acquires 3 Canadian Suppliers

The deals mark 62 acquisitions for the company under its current leadership.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 1, 2023
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Imperial Dade, BusinessWire

Paper, packaging and janitorial-sanitation distributor Imperial Dade on Wednesday announced the acquisition of three companies in Canada.

The company added Servicorp Industrial Supplies, Solutions Sherby and Action Paper and Packaging.

Servicorp, based in Montreal, provides a range of industrial supplies, including cleaning, paper and packaging products. Solutions Sherby, located in nearby Granby, Québec, serves the region's jan-san, industrial packaging, and health and safety markets, while Toronto-based Action supplies paper goods, packaging materials, material handling equipment, and safety and janitorial products.

"Action’s commitment to their customers and partners, along with their family first culture, makes the business a great addition to our platform," Stephane Lapointe, the resident of Imperial Dade Canada, said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

New Jersey-based Imperial Dade has made 62 acquisitions to date under the leadership of CEO Jason Tillis and Chairman Robert Tillis.

January 31, 2023
