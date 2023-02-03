Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Precision Pump & Valve

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Wednesday that it has acquired Precision Pump & Valve.

PPV, based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was founded in 1985 and is a distributor of safety relief and control valves, pumps and related process equipment. PPV also is a large provider of safety relief and control valve repair and remanufacturing services. The company serves the oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical processing markets.

PPV operates six facilities across Louisiana, Texas and Ohio. Four of PPV’s locations are VR-certified by the National Board of Boiler & Pressure Vessel Inspectors.

“We are very excited to welcome Precision Pump & Valve and its valued teammates to the MCE family” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. “PPV’s valve repair capabilities and technical product offering will significantly expand our value-added services offering and provide entry into new products, attractive geographies. PPV will become part of our growing family of businesses, all of which are focused on providing full lifecycle, highly engineered fluid power, flow control, automation and compressed air solutions to OEM, EPC and end-user customers.”