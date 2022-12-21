Power Grid Components Inc. Acquires Meister International

Power Grid Components Inc. announced Tuesday that it completed the acquisition of Meister International.

The transaction closed in November 2022 and represents Power Grid’s fifth acquisition. Power Grid is a supplier of high-quality products used to build, maintain and upgrade the North American electric power grid. The company was formed in 2017 by Shorehill Capital LLC and Rick McClure, an electric power grid industry veteran.

Meister is a distributor of high and medium voltage porcelain and polyester insulators, bushings, bus and standoff pass throughs and related utility hardware. Meister’s products are critical for regulating electricity within broader electric systems and are used by a variety of customers including original equipment manufacturers, packagers and utilities throughout the U.S. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Amelia, Ohio.

“Meister is a well-respected name in the industry and an important strategic addition for Power Grid. This transaction strengthens our ability to serve customers with an expanded suite of insulator and related utility products along with reliable customer service,” said McClure.

“Power Grid is a highly regarded name in our industry and a complementary fit with Meister," said Meister President Greg Smith. "Both companies are committed to excellent customer service, on-time delivery and high-quality products. I look forward to partnering with the Power Grid team and the opportunities ahead.”

“Shorehill Capital is excited to support Power Grid’s acquisition of Meister. This transaction further demonstrates our commitment to building a world-class supplier to the electric grid. We continue to seek high-quality companies that provide critical products used to maintain, repair and expand the North American power grid,” said Dave Hawkins, Shorehill Capital’s managing partner.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.