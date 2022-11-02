Endries Acquires Alliance Nut & Bolt

BRILLION, Wis. – Endries International Inc. is pleased to announce its acquisition of Alliance Nut & Bolt LLC.

Alliance was founded in 1978 by Leon and Kevin Oshman. From the beginning, the business set out with a passion and commitment to provide the marketplace with an unparalleled level of customer service. In 1999, Kevin purchased his father’s stock, securing complete ownership, and embarked on a journey of growth. Today, that passion, commitment and drive for growth remains core to Alliance, which operates facilities in Salina, Kansas, and Okarche, Oklahoma.

Alliance Nut & Bolt’s major fulfillment offerings include vendor-managed inventory, dock-to-dock managed inventory and kitting solutions. Rick Ambrosier, a 20-year veteran with the company, will continue in a leadership position as branch manager. Kevin Oshman will remain with the company during a transition period.

“In Alliance, we are welcoming a team that took the lead from their founders regarding the high level of customer service they expect to deliver. In addition, Endries is excited to expand our footprint in the heartland of the United States and have the opportunity to meet the needs of the customers in the region,” said Steve Endries, president of Endries International.

Endries is a leading distributor of fasteners and Class-C parts serving industrial original equipment manufacturers and the Industrial marketplace worldwide. From its headquarters in Brillion, Wisconsin, and 11 U.S. and international distribution centers, Endries provides over 500,000 SKUs to its customer base. Endries operates primarily through a vendor-managed inventory model, managing C-part categories for its customers across diverse industrial end markets. Endries partners with customers through robust replenishment systems that provide products and support services, which are critical to maintaining the manufacturing process.