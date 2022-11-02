Endries Acquires Alliance Nut & Bolt

Alliance offers vendor-managed inventory, dock-to-dock managed inventory and kitting solutions.

Endries International
Nov 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 00 02 Am
Endries International

BRILLION, Wis. – Endries International Inc. is pleased to announce its acquisition of Alliance Nut & Bolt LLC. 

Alliance was founded in 1978 by Leon and Kevin Oshman. From the beginning, the business set out with a passion and commitment to provide the marketplace with an  unparalleled level of customer service. In 1999, Kevin purchased his father’s stock, securing complete ownership, and embarked on a journey of growth. Today, that  passion, commitment and drive for growth remains core to Alliance, which operates facilities in Salina, Kansas, and Okarche, Oklahoma. 

Alliance Nut & Bolt’s major fulfillment offerings include vendor-managed inventory, dock-to-dock managed inventory and kitting solutions. Rick Ambrosier, a 20-year veteran with the company, will continue in a leadership position as branch manager. Kevin Oshman will remain with the company during a transition period.  

“In Alliance, we are welcoming a team that took the lead from their founders regarding  the high level of customer service they expect to deliver. In addition, Endries is excited  to expand our footprint in the heartland of the United States and have the opportunity  to meet the needs of the customers in the region,” said Steve Endries, president of  Endries International. 

Endries is a leading distributor of fasteners and Class-C parts serving industrial original equipment manufacturers and the Industrial marketplace worldwide. From its  headquarters in Brillion, Wisconsin, and 11 U.S. and international distribution centers,  Endries provides over 500,000 SKUs to its customer base. Endries operates primarily  through a vendor-managed inventory model, managing C-part categories for its  customers across diverse industrial end markets. Endries partners with customers through robust replenishment systems that provide products and support services,  which are critical to maintaining the manufacturing process.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Srs2021 624b04abab15f
SRS Expands in California with Acquisition of De Bel Roofing Supply
August 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm
SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics
November 2, 2022
Sonepar Canada Laval Office
Sonepar Acquires Aztec Electrical Supply
November 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 31 22 Pm
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Avient's Distribution Business, Establishes New Company
November 2, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics
Sonepar Canada Laval Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Aztec Electrical Supply
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 31 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Avient's Distribution Business, Establishes New Company
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Sponsored
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Sponsored
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Choosing an ERP system can be a lengthy process, and wholesale organizations are concerned about selecting the right operational and financial system. Download this paper to uncover how companies utilized Epicor’s platform.
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 49 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Acquires Central Hydraulics
Central will join SBP's fluid power division.
November 2, 2022
Sonepar Canada Laval Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Aztec Electrical Supply
The deal will strengthen the company's industrial business across the Toronto area.
November 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 2 31 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
H.I.G. Capital Acquires Avient's Distribution Business, Establishes New Company
Formerra will be a new leader in polymer distribution.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 13 35 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Automation Inc.
Applied officials said the deal continues its strategic expansion in automation.
November 2, 2022
Screenshot 2022 11 02 9 55 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crescent Acquires Lowe Electric
The deal will add Lowe's 13 locations across Georgia and South Carolina.
November 2, 2022
Stellar
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply Acquires One Way Industrial
With the acquisition Stellar boasts 16 regional hubs.
November 1, 2022
Fortna Sized
Technology & Software
Merged FORTNA, MHS Global to Combine Under FORTNA Name
The companies bring together decades of experience in the design, development and delivery of omni-channel and parcel distribution solutions.
November 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 28 At 4 08 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Houston Firm Invests $31M in MetalForming LLC
Main Street Capital and its co-investor also provided the company with a revolving line of credit.
October 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 27 At 11 44 15 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Regal Rexnord to Acquire Altra Industrial Motion
Rexnord executives said the $5 billion deal would transform its automation lineup.
October 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 21 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Agrees to Acquire Rockingham Electrical
Rockingham operates 10 branches across New England.
October 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 8 53 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Martin Inc. to Acquire Quality Mill Supply
The deal is Martin's fourth in the state in the past three years.
October 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 3 02 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Metro Roofing & Metal Supply
The deal will expand SRS' operations in Tennessee.
October 24, 2022
I Stock 1129734085
Mergers & Acquisitions
Major Industry Players Still on the Acquisition Hunt
More than one-quarter of this year’s ID Big 50 has already added another company this year.
October 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 1 21 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ewing Acquires SiteLight LD
The Virginia distributor specializes in landscape lighting and design.
October 21, 2022