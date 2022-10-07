Bishop Lifting Acquires Westech Rigging Supply

The deal marks the company's 10th acquisition in the past decade.

Bishop Lifting Products
Oct 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 48 36 Pm
Bishop Lifting/PRNewswire

HOUSTON — Bishop Lifting Products, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, announced Wednesday the completed acquisition of Westech Rigging Supply with locations in Eugene and Salem, Oregon.

Founded in 1956, Westech has been family owned and operated by the Anderson family, serving customers throughout Oregon with an online presence that serves customers across the country. Following the closing, current Westech owner Nick Anderson will assume a leadership role at Bishop Lifting Products.

Westech marks Bishop's 10th acquisition since 2012 and is part of Bishop's ongoing strategy to become the country's leading provider of lifting products and services. Including Westech, Bishop provides the scale and footprint of 30 locations across the country.

"We're excited to continue our growth through acquisition as we reach the milestone of 30 locations to serve our customers," said Harold King, president of Bishop Lifting Products. "Westech expands on our service of the logging, utility, and related industries in the Northwest. We look forward to working with Nick and the Westech team as we continue to build out our national footprint to serve customers locally with our deep industry knowledge while providing our high-quality products to customers throughout the country via our online platforms."

"We are excited to join Bishop to continue the work that my family has been doing for more than 65 years," said Nick Anderson of Westech and newly appointed director of e-commerce for Bishop Lifting. "Bishop provides the reach to best serve our nationwide online customer base while also expanding our product and service offerings locally."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
October 7, 2022
I Stock 936777180
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
October 7, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 936777180
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 29 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
Polymers Sealants North America operates manufacturing facilities in five states.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 07 At 12 20 07 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
Vandermeer Forest Products serves more than 250 customers across the Pacific Northwest.
October 7, 2022
I Stock 177291556
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hultafors Group Acquires Martinez Tool
Hultafors officials said the California tool maker would bolster its presence in the U.S.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire SPX FLOW Division for $525M
The deal will expand Ingersoll Rand's portfolio in the compressor ecosystem.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 1 56 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Announces Agreement to Acquire 7 Companies
The largest, KSS Enterprises, operates 11 locations in the Great Lakes region.
October 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 1 43 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Valley Supply
The deal will add six locations across Washington State.
October 5, 2022
Kansas City 800x550
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Dees Paper, Boudreault Packaging
The deals will expand the company's presence in the Southeast and Canada.
October 5, 2022
Gas Blends Banner
Mergers & Acquisitions
VS Carbonics Acquires InCryo Systems
The Cryo Group will provide a one-stop shop for cryogenic system design and service.
October 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 05 At 9 39 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Forms Rigging Products Distribution Platform
The move coincided with the acquisitions of Advantage Sales & Supply and Susquehanna Wire Rope & Rigging.
October 5, 2022
Wastewater
Mergers & Acquisitions
Betco to Acquire Novozymes' Wastewater Assets
The deal will be Betco’s second acquisition in the bioaugmentation field.
October 5, 2022
Wheeler Bearing Co
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jenkins Acquires Sleeve and Fluid Film Manufacturer
Wheeler manufactures babbitt-lined bearings, aluminum alloy bearings and labyrinth seals.
October 5, 2022
Hyperion
Mergers & Acquisitions
Acquisition Enhances Hyperion’s Offering of Diamond, CBN Products
This is the latest of seven acquisitions during the past two and a half years.
October 4, 2022
Winsupply Drone Express Center Of Innovation 22 07 19 Jp V1 4 2 62fa5875a8260
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Hydrologic Distribution Company
The addition brings 12 new locations in Florida.
October 4, 2022
Rdi Sized
Mergers & Acquisitions
RDI Technologies Acquires Fastec Imaging
The acquisition enhances RDI's portfolio of vision-based vibration analysis solutions.
October 4, 2022