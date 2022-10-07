Bishop Lifting Acquires Westech Rigging Supply

HOUSTON — Bishop Lifting Products, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, announced Wednesday the completed acquisition of Westech Rigging Supply with locations in Eugene and Salem, Oregon.

Founded in 1956, Westech has been family owned and operated by the Anderson family, serving customers throughout Oregon with an online presence that serves customers across the country. Following the closing, current Westech owner Nick Anderson will assume a leadership role at Bishop Lifting Products.

Westech marks Bishop's 10th acquisition since 2012 and is part of Bishop's ongoing strategy to become the country's leading provider of lifting products and services. Including Westech, Bishop provides the scale and footprint of 30 locations across the country.

"We're excited to continue our growth through acquisition as we reach the milestone of 30 locations to serve our customers," said Harold King, president of Bishop Lifting Products. "Westech expands on our service of the logging, utility, and related industries in the Northwest. We look forward to working with Nick and the Westech team as we continue to build out our national footprint to serve customers locally with our deep industry knowledge while providing our high-quality products to customers throughout the country via our online platforms."

"We are excited to join Bishop to continue the work that my family has been doing for more than 65 years," said Nick Anderson of Westech and newly appointed director of e-commerce for Bishop Lifting. "Bishop provides the reach to best serve our nationwide online customer base while also expanding our product and service offerings locally."