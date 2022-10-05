White Cap Acquires Valley Supply Company

The deal will add six locations across Washington State.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Oct 5, 2022
ATLANTA — White Cap announced Monday that it has closed on an agreement to acquire Valley Supply Company, a Washington-based supplier of construction materials to contractors in the Puget Sound area.

With six locations across Washington State, Valley Supply will join White Cap in its Northwest Region to serve local customers with exceptional customer service.

"We look forward to offering expanded service capabilities for our customers in the Puget Sound area and across our Northwest Region," said White Cap CEO John Stegeman. "Our nationwide product offerings combined with the number of locations, strong relationships, and local expertise from the Valley Supply Company team will allow us to further enhance our exceptional service for customers."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

