NEFCO Acquires Newman Associates

NEFCO
Aug 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 45 06 Pm

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a leading partner to the professional construction trades, has completed the acquisition of Newman Associates, headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

This is NEFCO’s seventh acquisition since 2017 and third acquisition in 2022.

Founded in 1964, Newman Associates is a value-added distributor of pipe hangers and supports – with integrated engineering and fabrication capabilities – to the construction, infrastructure, and water & wastewater treatment industries.

“Newman has been a fierce competitor of ours for decades and we couldn’t be more excited to join forces as one company and continue to grow our presence in New England and better service our customers,” said NEFCO President and CEO Matthew Gelles. “Newman’s engineering, fabrication, and technical expertise in pipe hangers & supports makes them the perfect partner for NEFCO and we feel very fortunate to welcome them on board as we continue to expand on our SHARP product offering and service capabilities.”

“I know I speak for our entire team at Newman when I say we are eager and ready to join the NEFCO family. With our combined SHARP experience and knowledge of close to 100 years, we look forward to better serving our plumbing, HVAC, electrical and fire protection customers,” said Newman President Rich Tamulionis. “We pride ourselves on being the ‘Pipe Supports Specialists,’ and our new partnership with NEFCO allows us to combine forces and focus on broadening NEFCO’s tremendous SHARP product offering.”

