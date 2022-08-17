NSI Industries Acquires SUPCO

NSI Industries LLC
Aug 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 17 At 11 48 50 Am

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC and building technology product solutions, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Allenwood, N.J.-based Sealed Unit Parts Co. Inc., an innovative leader in the HVACR and appliance parts industries that designs, manufactures, and distributes high-performing parts, components, test instruments and tools.

SUPCO broadens and strengthens NSI’s products offering in these important and growing categories.

“SUPCO has been a leader in HVAC for more than 75 years and has built a tremendous reputation with its customers over the years in not only providing first in class products, but also as a collaborative, forward thinking organization which puts the customer first,” said Rob Hennessy, NSI’s HVAC division leader. “By leading with these attributes, SUPCO naturally aligns itself with NSI and its approach to the marketplace. We welcome the entire SUPCO team to the NSI family and look forward to increasing SUPCO’s HVACR and appliance market share with the added strengths that comes with being a part of the NSI platform.”

SUPCO engineers invented the patented Bullet Line Tap valve in the 1960s, discovered the PTC technology behind the company’s renowned two-wire air conditioning and refrigeration hard start kits, and manufactured the first ever electronic vacuum gauge in the 1990s. Today, SUPCO operates manufacturing facilities in New Jersey, the Midwest and abroad, maintaining a worldwide network of sales representatives and distributors to serve both domestic and international industries as well as an in-house engineering team to ensure its products are produced to the highest standard by people who know the industry.  Within the past 15 years, SUPCO's strategic growth has included acquisitions of Climate Technology Corporation (CTC), A-1 Components, Cam-Stat, NAPCO and Aquasolve Chemical Company.

“When customers see the SUPCO brand, they can expect technician-focused innovation at value-driven prices, and a commitment to integrity, flexibility, and partnership when it comes to how we do business with our customers,” said SUPCO CEO Chris Mancuso. “NSI Industries and its brands also share these ideals so we are excited to broaden and strengthen our position in the HVACR and appliance parts industries as part of the NSI family.”

