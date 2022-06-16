Endries Acquires Store Room Fasteners

BRILLION, Wis. — Endries International Inc. on Monday announced its acquisition of Store Room Fasteners.

Store Room, started in a Montgomery, Alabama, storage shed by Tim Wilsford in 1984, has emphasized meeting the needs of original equipment manufacturers and industrial businesses for nearly 40 years. In addition to the Montgomery facility, Store Room operates Alabama facilities in Opelika and Selma, along with sites in Lagrange, Georgia, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

Store Room Fasteners' major fulfillment offerings include vendor-managed inventory, sub-assemblies and kitting solutions. The company will continue to operate on its current ERP system as Store Room Fasteners, An Endries International Company. Wilsford will remain with the company in a leadership position over 60 dedicated associates.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Endries is thrilled to welcome Store Room Fasteners into our family," company president Steve Endries said in a statement. "Tim has built an organization that mirrors what Endries was and is. The methodology and approach both companies follow is very consistent. We look forward to working with our new team members to improve our overall market offerings.”