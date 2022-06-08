Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires MasterDrive Inc.

The acquisition is the company's third this year.

Jun 8th, 2022
Solve Industrial Motion Group
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Solve Industrial Motion Group on Wednesday announced it has acquired MasterDrive Inc., a major supplier and manufacturer of sheaves, belts, timing pulleys and couplings that benefit a broad range of industrial applications.

The addition of MasterDrive further expands Solve’s product offering and availability of power transmission drive components. The acquisition complements Solve’s recent additions of Bearings Limited and SST Bearing Corporation expanding its bearings product offerings, positioning Solve as a one-stop resource for their customers’ power transmission needs. 

“MasterDrive shares our passion for solving customers’ challenges,” said Solve CEO Lisa Mitchell. “Whether it’s finding the right part for an application or finding the right part in-stock, this furthers our quest to be the go-to resource for power transmission products.”

MasterDrive, based in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has strategically expanded its portfolio to more than 9,000 SKUs, added warehouse space, and increased its distribution during its nearly 25-year history. Since 1998, MasterDrive has offered high-quality products, inventory and customer service by relying on exacting standards for raw materials and a leading quality management system.

“We have proudly served our industrial distribution partners and customers in the power transmission market,” said MasterDrive President Terry Schroeder. “By joining Solve, we’ll be able to offer more products, resources and services to our customers. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 03 At 11 35 50 Am
MSC Industrial Supply Acquires Engman-Taylor
The MRO supplier is adding a distributor of metalworking tools.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 03 At 11 31 41 Am
White Cap to Acquire CSI Geoturf
The Michigan company distributes construction geosynthetic and landscape supplies.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 47 11 Pm
Ellsworth Corp. Acquires TapeCase
The deal will add converting services to Ellsworth's product portfolio.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 37 13 Pm
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Lone Star Machine Works
Lone Star provides complex hydraulic repair, precision machining, welding and fabrication.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Alaska Rubber Group location, Anchorage, Alaska.
Alaska Rubber Group Acquires Industrial Supply Inc.
The deal expands ARG's geographic reach, products, capabilities and markets served.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 1 55 06 Pm
Timken Acquires European Gear, Actuator Manufacturer
The bearings and power transmission company completed its previously announced acquisition of Spinea.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 8 51 43 Am
AD, Torbsa Announce Merger
The deal will establish a new AD Canada building supplies division.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 31 At 2 05 07 Pm
Lane Supply Acquires Air Center
Air Center has served manufacturers in Michigan and Ohio for nearly four decades.
May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 31 At 1 53 09 Pm
Aignep Acquires Alpha Technologies
The company also named the new chief executive of Aignep USA.
May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 31 At 11 09 00 Am
Allied Motion Technologies Acquires FPH Group
FPH is a leader in advanced electrical drive systems and light-weighting technologies.
May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 3 00 57 Pm
Allied Motion Acquires ThinGap
The deal will expand Allied's precision motion capabilities.
May 25th, 2022