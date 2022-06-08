Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires MasterDrive Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Solve Industrial Motion Group on Wednesday announced it has acquired MasterDrive Inc., a major supplier and manufacturer of sheaves, belts, timing pulleys and couplings that benefit a broad range of industrial applications.

The addition of MasterDrive further expands Solve’s product offering and availability of power transmission drive components. The acquisition complements Solve’s recent additions of Bearings Limited and SST Bearing Corporation expanding its bearings product offerings, positioning Solve as a one-stop resource for their customers’ power transmission needs.

“MasterDrive shares our passion for solving customers’ challenges,” said Solve CEO Lisa Mitchell. “Whether it’s finding the right part for an application or finding the right part in-stock, this furthers our quest to be the go-to resource for power transmission products.”

MasterDrive, based in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has strategically expanded its portfolio to more than 9,000 SKUs, added warehouse space, and increased its distribution during its nearly 25-year history. Since 1998, MasterDrive has offered high-quality products, inventory and customer service by relying on exacting standards for raw materials and a leading quality management system.

“We have proudly served our industrial distribution partners and customers in the power transmission market,” said MasterDrive President Terry Schroeder. “By joining Solve, we’ll be able to offer more products, resources and services to our customers. It’s a win-win for everyone.”