Alaska Rubber Group Acquires Industrial Supply Inc.

The deal expands ARG's geographic reach, products, capabilities and markets served.

Jun 1st, 2022
Alaska Rubber Group
Alaska Rubber Group location, Anchorage, Alaska.
Alaska Rubber Group

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Rubber Group on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Industrial Supply Inc. in Bellingham,  Washington.

The addition expands ARG's branch locations to 12 across Alaska,  Washington and Oregon. The location not only extends the company's geographic reach, but expands its capabilities, product offerings and markets served.

“Industrial Supply Inc. is an excellent fit for ARG," said ARG President and CEO Mike Mortensen. "The location is perfect and will allow us to better serve the rapidly expanding industrial market between our Everett, Washington, location and the Canadian border.

"We are picking up several new product lines with this acquisition, and we’re also getting another location with rigging and lifting product fabrication capabilities. This allows us to grow that part of our business outside of Alaska into the Pacific Northwest. More importantly, the team at ISI and the culture Rod and  Dave have fostered are an excellent addition to our employee ownership model."

Industrial Supply Inc. has been serving Bellingham and the surrounding area since 1954. Formerly Allied Supply, then later Industrial Supply Inc., Rod Jackson and Dave Clark have owned and operated ISI since 2007. ISI has become known as the one-stop shop, fabricating and distributing a full portfolio of industrial and hydraulic hoses and fittings, as well as lifting and rigging products, chemicals, abrasives,  ground engagement products and much more.

The team in Bellingham has an excellent reputation for superior customer service. Jackson and Clark will remain engaged in the success of the location as they lead their team to further growth and participation in employee ownership as part of the Alaska Rubber Group.

