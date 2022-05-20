Lawless Group East to Acquire Distributors’ Source of Florida

The acquisition is the second in six months in the company's east region.

May 20th, 2022
The Lawless Group
Screen Shot 2022 05 20 At 1 39 21 Pm

DALLAS – The Lawless Group on Friday announced the acquisition of Distributors’ Source of Florida, effective June 1.

DSOF, located in Longwood, Florida, was established in 1992 by Grant Douglas and Steve Eckard. The company has represented quality manufacturers in the state for over 30 years. 

The acquisition of DSOF continues the expansion for TLG’s East Region and is its second acquisition in the past six months. The commitment to growth allows Lawless Group East to better serve the Florida market. The acquisition will also create warehouse programming and distribution reach in four states across the country for TLG.

The current DSOF warehouse will relocate to Apopka, Florida, at the end of June. This will become a TLG East warehouse with over 40,000 square-feet and 12 loading docks. The space will have a showroom and dedicated hands-on training area. 

Douglas and Eckard will both remain as part of the leadership team.

“We are excited to be a part of TLG. This is a great fit to better serve our customers’ needs, introduce new products, advance training and end-user support and increase opportunities for our employees” they said in a joint statement.

“We are excited to have DSOF join the Lawless family," said TLG East President Justin Vailes. "Their addition strengthens our position in the East and aligns us well for the future."

“I’m very pleased with the acquisition and excited about sharing our resources and company cultures to accelerate growth,” said TLG founder Richard Lawless. 


More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 9 11 43 Am
Imperial Dade Acquires Tepe Sanitary Supply
The company provides janitorial and industrial products in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
May 16th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 12 At 1 04 15 Pm
Turner Supply Acquires A Team Industrial Products
The deal includes the Inpro/Seal product lineup and territory.
May 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 50 52 Pm
Milton Industries Acquires Thunder Technologies
The deal is Milton's fifth acquisition in the past two years.
May 12th, 2022
I Stock 547216612
Construction Suppliers Call Off Proposed Acquisition
The company’s CEO said it was "not the right time to sell."
May 10th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 10 At 1 48 27 Pm
FleetPride Acquires T&R Towing
The move adds five locations in southern New York.
May 10th, 2022
I Stock 1317220770
American Cutting Edge Acquires Great Lakes Industrial Knives
The Great Lakes brand will remain in place.
May 9th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 2 38 36 Pm
DXP Enterprises Acquires Cisco Air Systems
DXP said the deal would complement its earlier air compressor acquisitions.
May 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 03 At 9 01 14 Am
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires ePUMPS
The deal will further expand OTC's expansion south.
May 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 02 At 1 00 17 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires Allied Eagle Supply
The deal adds a full-service provider of jan-san and hygiene products.
May 2nd, 2022
M&an
ID's April Industrial Supply M&A Recap: Slowdown Before Acceleration?
M&A activity in the industrial supply sector hasn't matched the pace of US economic growth the past few months, but is likely to rebound soon.
May 3rd, 2021
Screen Shot 2022 04 28 At 1 12 10 Pm
BlackHawk Finalizes Acquisition of JJ Industries, Jet Tool
The deal deepens the company's distribution presence in the Northeast.
Apr 28th, 2022