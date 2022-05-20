Lawless Group East to Acquire Distributors’ Source of Florida

DALLAS – The Lawless Group on Friday announced the acquisition of Distributors’ Source of Florida, effective June 1.

DSOF, located in Longwood, Florida, was established in 1992 by Grant Douglas and Steve Eckard. The company has represented quality manufacturers in the state for over 30 years.

The acquisition of DSOF continues the expansion for TLG’s East Region and is its second acquisition in the past six months. The commitment to growth allows Lawless Group East to better serve the Florida market. The acquisition will also create warehouse programming and distribution reach in four states across the country for TLG.

The current DSOF warehouse will relocate to Apopka, Florida, at the end of June. This will become a TLG East warehouse with over 40,000 square-feet and 12 loading docks. The space will have a showroom and dedicated hands-on training area.

Douglas and Eckard will both remain as part of the leadership team.

“We are excited to be a part of TLG. This is a great fit to better serve our customers’ needs, introduce new products, advance training and end-user support and increase opportunities for our employees” they said in a joint statement.

“We are excited to have DSOF join the Lawless family," said TLG East President Justin Vailes. "Their addition strengthens our position in the East and aligns us well for the future."

“I’m very pleased with the acquisition and excited about sharing our resources and company cultures to accelerate growth,” said TLG founder Richard Lawless.



