Husqvarna Group to Acquire Heger

Heger is a privately owned business specializing in professional diamond tools.

Apr 13th, 2022
Heger

Husqvarna Group’s Construction Division, a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries, today announced it has agreed to acquire Heger .

Heger is a privately owned business specialized in professional diamond tools for European sawing and drilling contractors in wall, floor and road sawing as well as core drilling.

“The acquisition of Heger will strengthen and complement our core Concrete Sawing & Drilling business in Central Europe,” said Henric Andersson, President & CEO, Husqvarna Group.

The company was founded in 1908 and has a long tradition of supporting customers in its field. Heger’s headquarters and its manufacturing facility is located in Heitersheim, Germany and the company has sales offices in Germany and the Netherlands. Heger has around 45 employees and around MEUR 9 in annual sales.

“Heger’s highly appreciated flexible production, short delivery times, and high performance and quality products will add significant value to our offer to customers in the Central European diamond tools market and fits well into our growth strategy. Our combined strengths create an excellent platform for further growth in the diamond tools market for professional contractors,” said Karin Falk, President, Construction Division.

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in Q2, 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

